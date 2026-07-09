MARVELOUS DESIGNER EXPANDS STUDENT PLAN, ADDS LIMITED THREE-MONTH FREE OFFER

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion today announced a major update for the Marvelous Designer Student Plan. Designed to expand academic access to the industry-standard software for emerging 3D artists, the newly updated program doubles the total student eligibility window from two to four years, and introduces flexible $8.25/month billing, replacing the previous annual subscription model.

Marvelous Designer is expanding its student plan and offering a limited time three-month free promotion. Art courtesy of Gergő Pfeiffer

In addition to these permanent changes, CLO Virtual Fashion announced a limited-time promotion giving new users who sign up for the Student Plan three months of free unrestricted Marvelous Designer, valid until October 31st.

Existing student subscribers will automatically transition into this new framework, with their total eligibility window now fixed at four years from the date of their initial student verification, regardless of prior annual purchases. Current annual subscribers will transition to the new monthly rate only after their existing prepaid license expires. To further streamline onboarding, Marvelous Designer has consolidated the student verification and subscription process into a single-step for faster software access.

Eligible academic users can review the full policy and subscribe via the official portal at www.marvelousdesigner.com/pricing?type=academic.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of Marvelous Designer, the Academy Award-winning 3D garment simulation software used and trusted by animators, game development studios, and VFX artists. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO (a leading 3D fashion design software), CLO-SET (a digital collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

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