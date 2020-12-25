Closer China-Japan Health Cooperation for Healthier Mankind and Healthier Earth

- China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era held by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Japan Health Forum for the New Era co-sponsored by Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia and Nippon Global Medical Organization was held on December 22, 2020. Representatives of China and Japan including Chen Zhu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China; Zhou Xiaochuan, Vice Chairman of Boao Forum for Asia; Li Baodong, Secretary General of Boao Forum for Asia; Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, President of the Global Health Forum, leaders of Qingdao government and Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan and former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda attended the forum.