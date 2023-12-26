Coca-Cola extends partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for eight years

Amplifying Global Cricket Experiences, Coca-Cola establishes itself as a long-standing partner of the ICC

NEW DELHI, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Coca-Cola are thrilled to announce an eight-year global partnership encompassing ICC World events across all three formats, up until the end of 2031.

The official signing ceremony which took place at ICC's Headquarters marked a historic milestone for the partnership and demonstrated Coca-Cola's commitment to sports. This eight-year partnership as a Global Partner of the ICC, confirmed the collaboration as one of the longest-ever associations formed by the ICC with a single brand, spanning a total timeline of 13 years (2019 - 2031).

The relationship will see The Coca-Cola Company's brands becoming exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partners. The agreement includes all men's and women's events at the pinnacle of the sport including the ICC Cricket World Cups, ICC T20 World Cups, and ICC Champions Trophies through to the end of 2031. During the course of the partnership, there will be both a major international men's and women's event every year as well as a World Test Championship Final every two years.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said, "I am thrilled to welcome back The Coca-Cola Company as an ICC Global Partner as we enter a landmark eight-year partnership, which unites one of the world's leading brands with the second largest sport in the world. This long-term collaboration ushers in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women's edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we're poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport's expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans' experience worldwide."

Bradford Ross, VP Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, stated, "In alignment with our rich history of global sports partnerships, the collaboration with ICC reinforces our commitment to refreshing sports fans and elevating their entertainment experiences. Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervor for the world's cricketing game. We endeavor to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans."

During the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Thums Up and Limca Sportz were the exclusive beverage and sports drink partners, activating a host of online and offline fan engagement activations. Additionally, Sprite took center stage with its captivating 'Thand rakh' campaign, aimed at elevating and sustaining the enthusiasm of cricket fans throughout the biggest World Cup ever.

Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events and organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sports to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company's belief in sports and its enduring journey towards making a refreshing difference.

About The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life', offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and juice beverages. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee and organic green tea based beverage- Honest Tea amongst its range of coffee and Tea. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307677/The_Coca_Cola_Company_Logo.jpg