Coca-Cola India Launches Affordable Small Sparkling Package (ASSP) with 100% Recycled PET (rPET) Bottles

19 Jun, 2024, 16:09 IST
With 100% recycled PET (rPET) in Coca-Cola's 250 ml ASSP, a 66% reduction in carbon emissions is achieved compared to non-ASSP virgin PET
NEW DELHI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola India, after pioneering the introduction of 100% recycled PET (rPET) by beverage industry in India, is taking another meaningful step towards creating a circular economy. The company has announced the launch of Coca-Cola in ASSP with 100% Recycled PET (rPET) in 250ml bottles, starting with the state of Orissa.
Manufactured by Coca-Cola's bottling partner, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL), this initiative underscores the company's commitment to sustainability, with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.
Compared to conventional virgin PET packaging, in the ASSP (Affordable Small Sparkling Package), emissions are reduced by 36% through the light-weighting of PET material. Additionally, the shift from virgin PET to recycled PET in ASSP contributes to a further reduction in the carbon footprint, resulting in an overall 66% decrease compared to non-ASSP packaging with virgin PET.
Share this article