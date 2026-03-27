Colgate Total Partners with Mumbai Indians; PLOT Initiative Rolled Out to Maintain Peak Dental Health

MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to preventive oral care and overall well-being, Colgate Total has partnered with Mumbai Indians as their Dental Performance Partner, bringing oral health to the forefront of athletic preparation ahead of the 2026 season.

Left to right: Gunjit Jain, EVP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India; Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Devang Bhimjyani, Head of Reliance Sports and Lifestyle; Ben Langley, Head – Sports Science & Medicine, Mumbai Indians

Colgate has unveiled its new initiative— PLOT (Performance Linked Oral Test), a comprehensive oral health screening framework designed to proactively assess and maintain peak dental health for players. This partnership integrates dental health into the team's performance framework, recognizing that systemic wellness is a critical determinant of a player's on-field endurance and recovery.

The mouth is a gateway to the body. Backed by scientific evidence, germs in a person's mouth can enter the body, causing inflammation which slows down recovery, impacting athletic performance. Hence, on the field where peak performance matters, active prevention of the mouth's germ buildup is key.

As part of the program, a lead clinician, Dr. Moez Khakiani will conduct comprehensive dental screenings for Mumbai Indians using advanced intraoral scanning technology, along with WHO-based oral health assessments, to evaluate players' oral health and identify any issues that could potentially impact their overall fitness and performance.

Supporting this initiative is Colgate Total, whose powerful & patented formula is 3X more effective at fighting germ build-up - the root cause of most dental problems. It's Colgate's best toothpaste, for the very best.

Gunjit Jain, EVP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India said, "At Colgate, we are constantly creating awareness about the role that Oral Health can play in elevating people's lives. While athletes have long optimized sleep and nutrition, Oral Health remains the 'hidden edge' in sports. By partnering with Mumbai Indians - the ultimate personification of performance - we are making this hidden edge mainstream. The link is rooted in science: germs in the mouth can enter the body, impeding muscle recovery and stamina.

This is more than a campaign, it's a shift in the performance paradigm - starting with mandating dental tests for all players and providing them with our most superior technology, Colgate Total, which fights germ build-up 3x better, preventing 8 dental problems. We are proud to support the MI squad and encourage other teams to PLOT along for peak on-field performance."

Ben Langley, Head – Sports Science & Medicine, Mumbai Indians said, "In elite sport, marginal gains are the difference between winning and losing. The mouth is a critical gateway; oral germs can trigger systemic inflammation that directly impacts musculoskeletal recovery and cardiovascular efficiency. Our partnership with Colgate Total allows us to continue to take a science-led, preventive approach to player health, and perform at their absolute best throughout the high-intensity season."

With this collaboration, Colgate Total reinforces a simple belief: peak performance starts with prevention.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

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