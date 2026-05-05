A tribute to the unwavering faith of Indian mothers, the series kicks off with the authentic story of a legendary 125-year-old sweet-making family from Dehradun.



Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQajpQ224EA

MUMBAI, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 90 Years, the indispensable Colgate tube has occupied a sacred, quiet corner of Indian homes serving as a Suraksha Chakra. It isn't just a product; for generations of mothers, Colgate has earned a place as a 'trusted member' of the family, providing a foundation of care for their loved ones.

Every Colgate Smile Has A Story: Celebrating Real People, Real Stories, and Real Impact

Today, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited celebrates this enduring bond with the launch of the new platform, 'Every Colgate Smile Has A Story'. This new series moves beyond traditional advertising to document the Real People, Real Stories, and Real Impact behind the brand's 90-year legacy in India.

The Heart of the Shield: A Mother's Peace of Mind

At the core of the campaign is the universal truth, a mother's desire to protect her family, ensuring their health and well-being through every stage of life. This series explores what happens when this instinct meets a partner she can trust.

To prove the strength of this shield, the series puts Colgate's protection through the ultimate litmus test - a household with a 125-year-old legacy of making sweets.

The first film, 'Raised by Sweets,' takes us to Dehradun into the home of Vertica Khandelwal, whose family has been crafting legendary sweets for over a century. Surrounded by a world of sugary temptations, Vertica balances her desire to let her children celebrate their heritage with the natural maternal anxiety regarding the impact such a sweet-rich environment could have on their teeth. Her peace of mind comes from a simple, powerful reassurance: 'Colgate Sambhal Lega' (Colgate will handle it).

Science Rooted in Legacy

While the stories are told through the lens of emotion, the foundation for Colgate is rigorous science. Colgate Strong Teeth reinforces this 90-year trust with its advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost Technology, providing 24-hour cavity protection. It is this quiet, scientific strength that gives mothers the confidence to let their children explore and grow, knowing the shield is always active.

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said: "For 90 years, mothers across India have trusted Colgate as their family's 'Suraksha Chakra.' With 'Every Colgate Smile Has A Story,' we are stepping beyond traditional advertising to honour that profound trust. Vertica's story in Dehradun perfectly captures what we stand for: allowing mothers to let their children fully experience life's sweet moments, knowing our protection is always there."

The 'Every Colgate Smile Has A Story' series will be amplified nationwide across television, digital, and social media.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

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