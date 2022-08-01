Comviva and Vietnamobile announce strategic partnership to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement

Comviva MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio to deliver personalized and integrated customer experience

NEW DELHI, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™ Real Time Marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, Raymond Ho, CEO at Vietnamobile said, "We have been investing significantly in digital for the past few years to build an integrated customer experience. Our partnership with Comviva shall help us add deep level of personalization and enable us to take full control of engagement across the entire customer lifecycle."

Commenting on the partnership, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, "Digital has become an all-important bond between customers and businesses. We are thrilled to partner with Vietnamobile in their customer experience journey and are confident that MobiLytix shall go a long way in helping them deliver personalized and seamless experiences to their customers."

"The partnership shall empower Vietnamobile to bring seamless experience to millions of its customer and enable marketing teams to plan and execute upsell, cross-sell, and retention campaigns, quickly and efficiently. Advance AI and Data Science models shall improve decisioning quality to drive customer experience, reduce churn and boost revenue," said, Arun Dubey, IT Director at Vietnamobile.

MobiLytix™ is one of the leading marketing platforms globally that unifies customer engagement, data science and intelligent AI-driven automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 200 million deployed customer base and clients achieving incremental revenue of 8% and more, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

About Vietnamobile JSC

Vietnamobile, a joint venture between Hanoi Telecom Corporation and Hong Kong-based Hutchison Asia telecommunications Limited is an emerging telecommunication service provider in Vietnam, with very competitive product & digital services offerings.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms bring greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group.

