GLOBAL PAY - A New Era in Oman's Digital Payments Solution

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Money Exchange Co. LLC (GMEC), Oman's leading money exchange company, today announced the launch of Global Pay, its new mobile application powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay platform. This launch aligns with Oman's national digital transformation vision and reinforces GMEC's commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and inclusive digital financial solutions for daily life. For this initiative, GMEC has partnered with Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions. Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sulaiman Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman, Global Money Exchange said, "The Global Pay App enables secure and efficient local and international payment transactions. He added that the platform is PCI-DSS certified, underscoring GMEC's commitment to the highest standards of payment security and data protection. We believe that the Mobile application will be widely used by the Omani Nationals and expatriates."

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva said, "We are delighted to accelerate Global Money Exchange's digital transformation journey with mobiquity® Pay- our scalable, cloud-ready digital payments platform built to support rapid growth and seamless expansion. Global Pay exemplifies our commitment to empowering financial institutions across the Middle East to deliver world-class digital experiences that drive financial inclusion."

Mr. Subromoniyan K S – Managing Director, Global Money Exchange stated, "Customers can conveniently pay utility bills and educational fees without the need for a bank account, thereby supporting broader financial inclusion." He further noted that the platform enables merchants to accept QR-based payments from customers of any bank or service provider in Oman, ensuring full interoperability across the payment's ecosystem."

Mr. Sonam Dorje – General Manager, Global Money Exchange said, "The Global Pay App is supported by a comprehensive customer support framework. Customers can visit any of our branches across Oman for assistance or contact a dedicated customer support helpline for prompt resolution of queries."

Mr. Madhusoodanan R – Executive Advisor to the Board, Global Money Exchange stated, "Global Money Exchange is the first money exchange company in Oman to have received a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license, and that this initiative strongly supports the Sultanate's vision of a cashless economy. He further mentioned that GMEC will, in a phased manner, introduce additional features under Global Pay for the continued benefit of its customers."

The press meet was attended by senior officials from Global Money Exchange, including Sheikh Ahmed Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Sheikh Azzan Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Mr. Rohit Nair, Mr. Simranjit Singh and Mr. Kingshuk Debnath and representatives from Comviva, including; Rajesh Fondekar, Head of Product Management for FinTech Solutions; Sadiq Pasha, VP Solutions & Delivery Management for FinTech Solutions and Nitin Vyas, Senior Director Solution Sales for the Enterprise Business.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864287/Comviva_GMEC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/5554137/Comviva_Logo.jpg