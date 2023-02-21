Awarded for demonstrating excellent human resource and team engagement practices, along with great work culture.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, has been honored with the 'Dream Companies to work for' 2023 award at the World HRD Congress, presented by Times Ascent. This recognition has been awarded for exhibiting exceptional human resource management and team engagement strategies for fostering a positive and inclusive work environment.

Comviva recognized as a ‘Dream Company to Work for’ at the Times Ascent Awards by World HRD Congress

On the occasion, Vaishnavi Shukla, Head of Human Resources at Comviva, said, "At Comviva, we ensure a strong sense of purpose behind all our policies and programs. and are glad to be recognized for delivering positive impact for our employees. We will continue to focus on enabling development of our employees. This recognition validates our focus on employee-centric initiatives and be committed to promoting a healthy and balanced work environment."

Comviva has been a leader in tech innovation for over two decades, with a global workforce of over 2500 innovators and a presence in over 90 countries. It has received numerous prestigious industry awards for its excellent employee-centric policies and positive work culture. The organisation recently received the 'Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award' for its outstanding Human Resource Management practices and leadership, as well as the 'Brandon Hall Excellence Gold' Award in the category of 'Best Advance in Corporate Culture Transformation' for its process and KPIs-based approach to culture building.

The Taj Lands End in Mumbai played host to the World HRD Congress, which is one of the biggest HR events in the world. Celebrating its 31st year, the congress brings together HR professionals from 133 countries to acknowledge outstanding accomplishments in the global HR industry.

About Comviva Technologies

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006750/Comviva_Dream_Company.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Comviva