Aduna and Comviva Partner to Drive Global Enterprise Adoption of Network Intelligence via NGAGE.ai

- Strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise consumption and monetisation of Network APIs through a unified, scalable, and intelligent platform

NEW DELHI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, today announced its partnership with Aduna, the global aggregator of standardised network APIs. The collaboration will focus on accelerating worldwide enterprise adoption and monetisation of Network APIs through NGAGE.ai, Comviva's flagship SaaS-based platform for programmable communications and Network intelligence.

The partnership combines Comviva's NGAGE.ai platform and enterprise onboarding expertise with Aduna's global operator consortium. This unified approach provides enterprises with secure, scalable access to network intelligence while enabling telcos to monetise network capabilities efficiently.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, added, "The next wave of enterprise innovation will be powered by seamless access to network intelligence. By integrating Comviva's NGAGE.ai platform with Aduna's global federation of operators, we are enabling enterprises to innovate consistently across markets with standardised, high-performance Network APIs. This collaboration enhances the value chain for operators and gives enterprises the confidence and agility needed to launch new services, reduce fraud, and deliver more trustworthy customer experiences worldwide."

Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO at Comviva, said, "As enterprises accelerate their shift toward real-time, intelligence-driven operations, Network APIs will become foundational to digital transformation. With NGAGE.ai and Aduna's global ecosystem, we are creating a unified and scalable pathway for enterprises to adopt programmable communications at speed and at scale. This partnership strengthens our commitment to helping telcos monetise network intelligence while enabling enterprises to build differentiated, secure, and future-ready digital experiences."

NGAGE.ai is a SaaS-based, one-of-a-kind platform that simplifies how enterprises consume Communication and Network APIs. It eliminates the need for separate infrastructure investment, provides instant access, and delivers measurable transparency in usage. Comviva's NGAGE.ai enables seamless enterprise onboarding by allowing organisations to start consuming Network APIs from day-one without upfront platform investments. It offers services for enterprise needs like friction-less login, identity verification, fraud detection, and KYC, supported by a quarterly release plan for evolving enterprise requirements. The platform also ensures full transparency through real-time API consumption, usage, and analytics dashboards for enterprises.

The partnership is further strengthened by Comviva's proven leadership in the global digital payments and digital lending ecosystem — sectors that will be among the biggest adopters of Network APIs. According to the GSMA Mobile Money Report 2024, Comviva holds a 24% share of the global mobile money market, processing over 7.5 billion transactions annually with transaction values exceeding USD 400 billion. Its AI-powered digital lending platform, Yabx, is also one of the fastest-growing alternate credit infrastructures across Africa, the Middle East, South-East Asia, and Latin America. As banks and financial institutions increasingly rely on real-time identity, fraud, and risk intelligence, Comviva's scale and credibility in digital finance position NGAGE.ai as a natural enabler for the next wave of API-driven financial innovation.

The NGAGE.ai platform is already active across 40+ countries, integrated with 100+ operators, and processing over 250 billion transactions annually for more than 7,000 enterprise customers. With its extensive global deployment, NGAGE.ai is positioned as one of the most scalable and trusted platforms for API-led network intelligence adoption.

