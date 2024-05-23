Consilio Signs Multi-Year Strategic Deal with Nuix

Consilio expands partnership and use of Nuix software for data processing and document review.

SYDNEY, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, Nuix, announces an expanded partnership for the next seven years with Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services. The decade long business relationship has grown into a strategic partnership which will expand the use of Nuix software, where the companies will collaborate to address emerging needs of clients.

For Consilio, the partnership represents a commitment to integrating Nuix's industry-leading data processing software within its eDiscovery services. It accelerates Consilio's ability to stay ahead of their global clients' needs in eDiscovery and document review, offering benefits of speed and accuracy.

"We are excited to engage in this strategic partnership with Nuix, which will enable us to leverage recent innovations from Nuix, enhance our technology and service excellence, and ultimately drive growth with new and existing clients," said Andy Macdonald, CEO Consilio.

Nuix and Consilio are working together to address future customer requirements for data processing, enterprise automation, document review, and integrated professional services. Consilio becomes the first customer of Nuix Neo Enterprise, which includes Nuix Neo Data Privacy, Investigations and Legal solutions, paving the way for multiple joint offerings.

Jonathan Rubinsztein, Group CEO Nuix shares, "This partnership is an accelerator for Nuix Neo and a significant and strategic milestone for both organisations. We are proud to be partnering with Consilio in providing a step-change to its data processing and review capabilities with Nuix Neo and Nuix Discover. We are optimistic that jointly, we can service the increasingly complex needs of our customers through robust end-to-end solutions."

About Nuix

Nuix Limited is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, with the vision of "being a force for good by finding truth in a digital world". Nuix helps customers to process, normalise, index, enrich and analyse data from a multitude of different sources, solving many of their complex data challenges. The Nuix platform supports a range of use cases, including criminal investigations, financial crime, litigation support, employee and insider investigations, legal eDiscovery, data protection and privacy, and data governance and regulatory compliance.

For further information, please visit investors.nuix.com

About Consilio:

Consilio stands as the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation consulting services. With its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company empowers multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Renowned for its expertise in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, and contracts management, Consilio also excels in legal staffing and recruitment through its Lawyers On Demand division. Consilio globally employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO\IEC 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. Discover more about Consilio's commitment to legal excellence and innovation at www.consilio.com.

