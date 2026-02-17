Corporate Strategic Partners Applied Materials, CG Power, Lam Research, Larsen & Toubro, and Micron Join the India Deep Tech Alliance

New Corporate Members Follow NVIDIA's Earlier Entry as Founding Member and Strategic & Technical Advisor

Total IDTA Venture Capital Commitments Now More Than $2.5 Billion USD to Date

NEW DELHI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) today announced that Applied Materials, CG Power, Lam Research, Larsen & Toubro, and Micron Technology have joined the Alliance. These additions further strengthen IDTA's cross-sector collaboration model, which brings together investors, corporates, and technology-enabling partners to mobilize capital, technical expertise, market access, and policy engagement for the advancement of Indian deep tech startups.

With the addition of these global and Indian industry leaders, IDTA now spans artificial intelligence, semiconductor equipment, memory, materials, infrastructure engineering, and power systems, creating an integrated platform to support investment, technology collaboration, talent development, and startup commercialization. With the shared goal of accelerating the growth of India's deep tech economy, IDTA Corporate Strategic Partners aim to leverage their expertise to provide strategic and technology counsel to other IDTA members and emerging startups. Strategic advisory and ecosystem collaborations may include:

Manufacturing and scale-up guidance for lab-to-fab transitions and production readiness.

Technical talks, training, and access to expert resources.

Collaborative research discussions and ecosystem initiatives with startups, researchers, and industry.

Private industry input to policy dialogues related to national priority technology sectors.

Mentorship, network access, and co-development opportunities in concert with investors.

IDTA is an industry-led consortium formed to mobilize capital and company building expertise to help India-domiciled deep tech startups scale globally. It was formed to expand private sector support for strategic technology sectors, complementing the Government of India's Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) Scheme.

This latest membership expansion follows NVIDIA joining IDTA as a Founding Member and Strategic & Technical Advisor, underscoring the Alliance's ambition to build globally relevant, India-anchored deep tech capabilities at scale. Since founding in September 2025, IDTA has expanded to a commitment of more than $2.5B USD in venture funding to Indian deep tech startups over the next five years, including a dedicated $1B USD allocation to Indian AI startups to be invested over the next three years. IDTA members have deployed $110M USD into 50+ companies over the past six months.

"The entry of Applied Materials, CG Power, Lam Research, L&T, and Micron marks a pivotal step in moving India's deep tech ambition from intent to execution," said Arun Kumar, India Managing Partner of Celesta Capital and Chair of IDTA. "Together with NVIDIA's role as a founding member and strategic advisor, this coalition brings unmatched depth across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and systems engineering. IDTA is designed to align capital, technology, and policy so that India can emerge not just as a participant, but as a trusted global hub for next-generation technologies."

Quotes from New IDTA Corporate Strategic Partners:

Om Nalamasu, CTO, Applied Materials said, "Applied Materials has a long history of working across industry, startups, academia, and research institutions to advance foundational technologies. As a materials engineering leader, we believe long‑term progress comes from sustained, ecosystem‑level collaboration. Through this alliance, we look forward to contributing our deep technology expertise to help build resilient ecosystems for India and the world.''

Mr. Amar Kaul, Global CEO & Managing Director, CG Power, said "India's deep tech journey is entering a decisive phase, one where execution, industrial capability, and long-term partnerships will determine global relevance. CG Power's participation in the India Deep Tech Alliance reflects our conviction that nation-building today requires strong, technology-led manufacturing ecosystems. Through IDTA, we look forward to contributing our expertise in industrial, power systems and semiconductors, to create resilient and future-ready value chains that reinforce India's position as a trusted global technology hub."

Kevin Chen, Head of Lam Capital & Corporate Development, Lam Research said: "Semiconductor manufacturing excellence depends on deep collaboration across equipment, materials, process technology, and talent. We look forward to engaging with IDTA to help Indian innovators navigate technology roadmaps, manufacturability, and global ecosystem linkages that accelerate from lab to fab."

Prashant Chiranjive Jain, Head Corporate Centre, Larsen & Toubro, said: "The India Deep Tech Alliance represents a pivotal shift toward indigenous innovation. By synergizing L&T's engineering heritage with advanced capabilities in AI, design engineering, and quantum systems, we are committed to building a robust deep tech ecosystem. We look forward to delivering cutting-edge solutions that position India as a global leader in the next generation of technology."

Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director, Micron India said: "Micron's decision to join the India Deep Tech Alliance reflects our commitment to ecosystem-led collaboration to propel a vital economic engine for India. Micron's technology and innovation expertise will play a vital role to help advance globally competitive deep tech from India while aligning with IDTA's support for the national RDI agenda and its focus on translating research into market impact."

About the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA)

The India Deep Tech Alliance is an industry-led consortium of investors, corporates, technology partners, and ecosystem stakeholders focused on accelerating India's deep tech companies across AI, semiconductors, advanced computing, robotics, biotech, and more. IDTA convenes capital access, technical mentorship, market linkages, and policy engagement to help founders build globally competitive technology companies from India. Learn more at http://idtalliance.org.

