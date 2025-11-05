India Deep Tech Alliance Announces Second Wave of Members, Additional ₹7,500 Crore ($850+ Million USD) Capital Commitments

Alliance expands roster of deep tech venture investors committed to making long‑term, thesis‑driven investments in Indian deep tech startups and scale‑ups.

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) today announced its second wave of members and new additional capital commitments totaling more than ₹7,500 crore (over $850 million USD). Incoming members include deep tech venture and corporate venture capital firms Activate AI, Chirate Ventures, InfoEdge Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Singularity Holdings VC, and YourNest Venture Capital.

These additions build on the momentum of IDTA's launch and initial $1 billion USD in capital commitments announced in September 2025 at SEMICON India. IDTA was formed to expand the mobilization of private capital and expertise for early-stage Indian deep tech companies while complementing the Government of India's ₹1 lakh crore ($12 billion USD) Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, which aims to scale strategic technology sectors including semiconductors, space, AI, robotics, biotech, advanced manufacturing, energy, and climate.

Members of IDTA aim to voluntarily invest capital and foster mentorship and network access to Indian deep tech startups over the next 5–10 years, as well as engage with the government around the RDI scheme, voluntarily cooperate on co-investment opportunities, and explore other collaborations.

Existing IDTA members include Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts. NVIDIA was also recently announced as a Founding Member and Strategic Technical Advisor to IDTA.

Quotes from New IDTA Members:

Quinn Li, Senior Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Global Head of Qualcomm Ventures said: "We see AI-led intelligent computing as the foundation for the next wave of innovation. India's deep tech community plays a critical role in realizing the global AI opportunity, and we're excited to join the IDTA to support the ecosystem."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, InfoEdge said: "Now is India's AI and deep tech moment – talent, demand, and policy are getting aligned and we hope several science and engineering breakthroughs will go on to become profitable businesses. At InfoEdge, we not only innovate in AI but through our investments, we pair patient, founder-first capital with hands-on support to turn lab wins into enduring deep tech companies. We are delighted to participate in IDTA and bring that company-building DNA and collaborative capital to scale Indian deep tech for the world."

Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures said: "India's next wave of value creation will be powered by deep tech—in areas like semiconductors, AI, robotics, space, and advanced manufacturing. At Chiratae, we've backed category-defining founders for two decades, and we're committing patient, thesis-driven capital to help them scale from India to the world. Through IDTA, we hope to collaborate across the deep tech ecosystem to help ensure the Government's RDI vision translates into globally competitive companies and enduring outcomes for India."

Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital said: "Deep tech is how India shifts from being a scale-up nation to a creator nation. As more founders and innovators emerge from India, Kalaari is committed to provide the patient capital with long-term conviction that Deeptech demands. It takes an entire ecosystem to deliver ambitions of India Alpha, the 30T Indian GDP opportunity. Initiatives like the RDI provide the R&D momentum and infrastructure needed to make India a global Deeptech hub."

Aakrit Vaish, Activate AI said: "India's deep tech opportunity is deeply intertwined with the rise of AI. We're entering a new era where Indian researchers and entrepreneurs will build foundational technologies for the world. At Activate, our goal is to build India's AI institution: one that identifies the country's brightest technical minds early, surrounds them with global networks, and accelerates their journey from idea to company. The IDTA is a timely catalyst toward this shared national mission."

Yash Kela, Founder, Singularity Holdings VC said: "We are committed to the strategic autonomy of India which can be achieved with a tech- and product-first approach to strengthen supply chains in order to service our own domestic requirements and become net exporters. We intend to work with the India Deep Tech Alliance and coordinate with the Government of India on RDI priorities."

Sunil K Goyal, Managing Director, YourNest Venture Capital said: "We're backing deep tech founders who will power the next decade of innovation globally. Our mission is simple: help them go from prototype to production, and from India to the world."

About the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA)

The India Deep Tech Alliance is an industry-led consortium of investors, corporates, technology partners, and ecosystem stakeholders focused on accelerating India's deep-tech companies across AI, semiconductors, advanced computing, robotics, biotech, and more. IDTA provides capital access, technical mentorship, market linkages, and policy engagement—fully aligned with the Government of India's RDI Scheme—to help founders build globally competitive technology companies from India. Learn more at http://idtalliance.org

