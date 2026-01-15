Coxwave Secures $5M Pre-Series A Funding to Advance AI Reliability and Governance

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coxwave, the company behind Coxwave Align, an AI product analytics platform, today announced the closing of $5 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by L&S Venture Capital, with participation from existing investor KB Investment and new investors Hyundai Venture Investment, Hyundai Motor Company's ZERO1NE Ventures, and KDB Capital. This brings the company's total funding to $8.6 million.

Investors cited the company's deep technical expertise in AI reliability, demonstrated success in Korea's generative AI ecosystem, and significant global market potential as key factors in their decision.

"AI agents are increasingly being deployed in sensitive domains like financial transactions, medical consultations, and legal review, creating urgent demand for comprehensive reliability and governance solutions," said Doohyun Jang, Executive Director at L&S Venture Capital. "Coxwave has built substantial technical capabilities and data infrastructure through its AI product analytics work, with its technology validated through collaborations with global leaders like Anthropic and NVIDIA. The company is well-positioned to meet the rapidly growing enterprise demand for AI reliability and governance."

Expanding Beyond Analytics into AI Reliability and Governance

Founded in 2021, Coxwave has built core expertise in AI product analytics and user analytics for conversational AI systems. In 2023, the company became the first in Korea to successfully exit a generative AI product.

Coxwave Align platform currently provides user analytics and feedback-driven evaluation for conversational AI products, enabling operators to make data-driven improvements based on metrics like conversation satisfaction and user interaction patterns.

The company is now extending beyond monitoring into active AI agent governance. The enhanced platform will track agent behavior in real-time, detect anomalies, and enable immediate intervention when issues arise. This positions Align as "AI guardrails" for production environments, helping enterprises establish robust AI governance frameworks.

Simultaneously, Coxwave is scaling its AX consulting business, which has successfully delivered projects across e-commerce, public sector, and professional services. To date, the company has worked with clients globally, including PwC India, Meta, Microsoft, and Economic Times, helping them integrate AI capabilities into their core operations.

"Our goal is to strengthen both AI reliability technology and AX consulting to help our clients establish leadership in their respective industries through AI," said Joowon Kim, CEO of Coxwave. "This investment will enable us to advance our technical capabilities and support more companies in achieving successful AI transformation with our proven expertise."