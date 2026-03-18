Crocs™ brings KL Rahul on board as brand ambassador with 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' Campaign

With this association, KL Rahul becomes the first Indian athlete to take on the role of Global Brand Ambassador for Crocs

Campaign spotlights the iconic Classic Clog, reimagining pre- and post-game rituals in sports culture

NEW DELHI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Crocs™, the global footwear brand celebrated for comfort and self-expression, has announced ace Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its newest brand ambassador with the launch of its latest campaign, 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' Built around the brand's iconic Classic Clog, the campaign positions Crocs™ as the go-to footwear for the moments that surround sport, from arriving at the ground to winding down after the game. Known for his effortless style on and off the field and often spotted wearing Crocs footwear in his everyday life, Rahul brings an authentic connection to the partnership. Through this strategic association, Crocs India aims to strengthen its presence within sports culture while expanding its appeal among male and sports-affinity audiences across the country.

CROCS x KL RAHUL

With 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.,' Crocs spotlights the rituals that define modern sport beyond the game itself. While competition is marked by intensity, discipline and focus, the campaign celebrates the equally important moments before and after - preparation, travel, recovery, and unwinding, where comfort and self-expression take centre stage. At the heart of these rituals are Crocs' iconic Classic Clogs, designed to offer lightweight comfort and versatile style as athletes transition between performance and downtime. Featuring Rahul, whose off-field style and easy confidence mirror the brand's ethos, the campaign positions Crocs as an essential companion for athletes and fans across every stage of the sporting journey.

The campaign film offers a candid, never-before-seen glimpse into the off-field life of KL Rahul, bringing audiences closer to the everyday moments that shape the athlete beyond the game. From relaxed moments at home and spending time with his dog to getting ready to head out, the film captures Rahul in an unfiltered, personal light. As he steps out, his driver humorously remarks, 'Bhaiya apne Crocs shoes ke bina kahin nahin jaate,' a line that perfectly reflects Rahul's easy, everyday association with Crocs footwear.

The narrative then shifts from Rahul's personal world to match-day mode as he heads toward the team bus with his kit bag in hand - capturing the constant transition athletes make between moments of intensity and ease. In a playful nod to his initials, Rahul remarks, 'The 'KL' in KL Rahul stands for Keep Light and I am always KL-ing,' reflecting the energy and motion that define his life as a professional cricketer. The film closes on a playful note as Rahul opens the car bonnet to reveal colourful Crocs footwear spilling out, one for every mood and moment, reinforcing how the brand's iconic Classic Clogs fit seamlessly into the everyday rituals that surround sport.

Speaking about the association, KL Rahul said: "I'm excited to partner with Crocs and be part of a campaign that feels so true to my lifestyle. Cricket involves constant travel, training and long days on the field, so comfort becomes really important. Crocs are easy, stylish, versatile and something I naturally reach for off the field. 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' reflects that balance for me—giving your best when it matters and then taking the time to relax and recharge."

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Juneja, Country manager, said, "India is a key growth market for Crocs, and partnerships that connect with the country's passion for sport and culture are central to how we build the brand here. 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' reflects our belief that comfort and self-expression are essential to everyday moments, both on and off the field. K.L. Rahul represents a new generation of athletes who seamlessly balance performance with personal style, making him a natural partner as we continue to strengthen Crocs' presence in India."

Sharing his thoughts, Sidhant Mago, Creative Head, Daftar Creative Room, said: "The idea behind the campaign was to tell a story about sport beyond the field, those in-between moments that rarely get seen but are very real for athletes. KL Rahul embodied that balance perfectly. With Achowe directing the film, we were able to bring that world to life in a way that feels natural, personal and true to the spirit of Crocs."

The 360-degree campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media and retail touchpoints, bringing the 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' philosophy to consumers across India. Marking the campaign's debut, Crocs hosted an exclusive screening of the film at PVR Lido, Juhu, where KL Rahul gave fans a first look at the campaign. Extending the celebration beyond the launch, the brand will also bring the campaign to life through a special on-ground activation at Bandra-Worli Sea Link on 19–20 March, inviting audiences to experience the 'Play Hard. Rest Easy.' philosophy up close.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

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