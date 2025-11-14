Crocs™ turns up the volume with Himesh Reshammiya in 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz'

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, the global footwear brand known for celebrating individuality and style, has joined forces with India's genre-defying icon Himesh Reshammiya for a new creative project that's as unpredictable and magnetic as the star himself. The creative essence of 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' captures the effortless charm and unspoken confidence that comes from simply being yourself.

Crocs X Himesh Reshammiya

A true pop culture phenomenon, Himesh Reshammiya has defined some of India's most iconic musical moments. With a sound and style entirely his own, he continues to command stage and screen with unshakable charisma. His latest collaboration with Crocs channels that same spirit which is bold, expressive, and unapologetically original.

Conceptualised and produced by Kulfi Collective, the film opens with Himesh striking his dramatic signature poses at a restaurant while his manager and a fan watch in disbelief. Just when the scene reaches peak mystery, a familiar tune takes over – a slowed-down, reverb-laced version of Himesh's cult hit 'Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein.' The moment captures everything that makes him iconic: expressive, eccentric, and unapologetically himself.

The twist? He's not posing for attention; he's admiring his fan's Crocs shoes.

A simple compliment sparks a moment of mutual admiration for each other's Crocs shoes. Soon, the fan mirrors Himesh's energy, and together, they create a shared vibe that needs no explanation. The closing line says it all: 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz.'

Playful, stylish and oozing confidence, the campaign film builds on Crocs' mission to celebrate unfiltered self-expression and internet-first humour. It's a reminder that real rizz (that effortless charisma) can't be manufactured; it just happens when you're completely yourself.

View the campaign film here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ_I80xEZle/?igsh=cnRkejV2cGoyYWl5

Sharing his excitement on the partnership, Himesh Reshammiya, said, "Whether it's music or style, I've always followed my own rhythm. Crocs represents that same spirit- being comfortable in your own skin, unapologetic in your choices, and unstoppable in your energy. 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' is a reminder that self-expression doesn't need to be loud; it just needs to be real."

With 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz', Crocs continues to push the boundaries of self-expression and culture-forward storytelling in India, blending style with humour and authenticity. The campaign film is now live across Crocs India's social and digital platforms.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823422/Crocs_X_Himesh_Reshammiya.jpg