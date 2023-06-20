Crypto exchange Bitget successfully hosts Delhi and Mumbai Meetups via India Learns Crypto Tour

MUMBAI, India and VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, successfully hosted the first two events of its India Learns Crypto meetup series as part of the India Blockchain Tour organized by Octaloop. The events, held in Delhi on May 27th and Mumbai on June 3rd, brought together cryptocurrency enthusiasts, industry experts, and thought leaders to foster crypto awareness and education in India.

The meetups witnessed an overwhelming response with over 440 attendees. The event kickstarted the comprehensive educational roadshow across six major Indian cities, aimed at empowering and inspiring the younger generation to effectively leverage Web3 and crypto tools. The remaining cities covered in the series include Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai, spanning the next two months.

Gracy Chen, the Managing Director at Bitget, opened the Delhi session with an engaging speech, highlighting the rapid growth of APAC markets in the crypto space. This set the tone for an informative session, with fellow sponsors Near Protocol and Binamite delivering valuable insights, contributing to the overall success of the event.

In the Mumbai session, Simran Alphonso, PR & Communications lead at Bitget, shed light on the company's plans for growth in the Indian market. She emphasized Bitget's $100M Web3 fund initiative and explained the company's vision to accelerate Asia-based startups.

The session also featured Sheej Koul from Near Protocol, who conducted an engaging presentation on its dApp ecosystem. The Graph advocate Gulshan Vasnani concluded the session by inviting developers to contribute to the growing DAO.

The India Blockchain Tour, with Bitget's India Learns Crypto meetup series, is set to create a lasting impact on the Indian crypto community. By bringing together experts and enthusiasts, Bitget aims to promote crypto awareness, provide valuable education, and foster an environment of collaboration and innovation.

Bitget's partnership with Octaloop, a renowned blockchain consulting firm, underscores their shared commitment to nurturing innovation and education in the crypto space. The India Learns Crypto meetup series is designed to cater to both beginners and experts, providing a safe and secure environment for learning about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

The India Blockchain Tour 2023, of which the India Learns Crypto meetup series is a part, serves as a premier platform for leaders, experts, professionals, and enthusiasts in the Indian blockchain space. Attendees can network, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in blockchain technology.

As the official sponsor of the India Blockchain Tour, Bitget will continue to showcase its journey in building a robust WEB3 ecosystem. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Bitget's team of experts, contributing to the growth of India's blockchain ecosystem.

