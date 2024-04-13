DAMAC Group Founder & Chairman pays tribute to Iconic Italian Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Group, expressed his deepest condolences following the announcement of founder Roberto Cavalli's death on Friday, April 12th 2024.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Roberto Cavalli. We remain committed to honouring the legacy of the Robert Cavalli Maison and the vision of its iconic founder, through our efforts to reinforce the brand's heritage and aesthetics and through our ventures across retail and real estate developments."

Roberto Cavalli rose to fame in the 1970's with the likes of celebrities Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot who wore his vivacious prints and luxury designs – and more recently, UAE-based entrepreneur Karen Wazen, the first Middle Eastern to be appointed as a Global Brand Ambassador.

For more information visit www.damacgroup.com