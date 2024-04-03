DAMAC Unveils Autograph Collection - An Exclusive Enclave of Boutique Villas in DAMAC Hills

Distinctively designed 4- to 7-bedroom boutique residences within DAMAC Hills to bring effortless elegance and tranquility to homeowners

Residents benefit from panoramic views of parks and a golf course, with access to world-class amenities at their doorstep

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, announces the launch of its latest luxury residential offering, the Autograph Collection, within the prestigious DAMAC Hills community. These meticulously designed boutique residences mark an expansion of DAMAC's premium homes portfolio, bringing an unmatched level of sophistication and elegance to Dubai's real estate landscape.

Renderings of The Autograph Collection by DAMAC Properties Renderings of The Autograph Collection by DAMAC Properties Renderings of The Autograph Collection by DAMAC Properties

Nestled within the lush landscapes of DAMAC Hills, the Autograph Collection earns its name from its distinctive concept – "limited in number but limitless by design." The Collection presents an exclusive enclave of exceptionally designed 4- to 7-bedroom units that redefine premium living. It offers 14 distinct typologies and a total of 50 luxury villas spread across DAMAC Hills. Residents can expect the finest architectural craftsmanship, with luxurious marble finishes sourced from Italy, Spain, and Greece adorning each villa.

Starting from AED 5.1 million, homeowners will enjoy panoramic views of lush parks and picturesque golf courses, complemented by access to a host of world-class DAMAC Hills amenities. From the prestigious Trump International Golf Club to stables and a skate park, this sanctuary promises a plethora of enriching experiences.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Autograph Collection, a new pinnacle of luxury living within DAMAC Hills. These residences offer exquisite interiors, bespoke amenities, and a serene ambiance, enhancing homeowners' living experiences with effortless elegance and tranquility. This launch highlights the expansion of our luxury portfolio and DAMAC's rapid growth to meet the demand for distinctive homes in the UAE. For residents seeking an extraordinary lifestyle, the Autograph Collection provides an exceptional opportunity to call DAMAC Hills home," says Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC.

DAMAC Hills is a well-established self-contained community comprising villas, apartments, and a hotel. Home to the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, it also boasts nearly four million square feet of lush parkland offering various themed areas for relaxation and sports – including restful gardens and lakes, a skate park, stables, football field, tennis courts, and more. The Autograph Collection will be seamlessly integrated into this vibrant community, providing residents with access to a host of amenities and recreational facilities.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

