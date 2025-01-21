Datar Cancer Genetics Introduces Revolutionary Tumor-Agnostic + Informed Blood Test for Residual Disease Monitoring

The Target-MRD blood test uses a combination of tumor-informed and tumor-agnostic molecular features for personalized, accurate and more effective monitoring of molecular residual disease.

LONDON and MUNICH and NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) today announced the launch of Target-MRD, an advanced molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring blood test for solid organ cancers. Target-MRD is a blood test based on tumor-agnostic next-generation sequencing (NGS) and customized, tumor-informed droplet digital PCR (dd-PCR) assay.

Blood Test to Accurately Detect Circulating Tumor-Related Mutations

In patients who undergo initial anticancer treatments, a small number of tumor cells can survive and persist in the body. This low 'disease burden' is capable of leading to a relapse, which can remain undetectable by traditional genomic and imaging methods. Timely detection of this 'minimal residual disease' is now considered critical towards mitigating risks of recurrence.

Target-MRD offers personalized, ultra-sensit

ive detection and monitoring of residual disease at the molecular level, if any, to assist oncologists to intervene early, well before the disease gets out of hand. Target-MRD combines tumor-agnostic (to detect tumor evolution) and tumor-informed (specific to a patient's cancer) biomarkers thus offering a comprehensive and ultra-high sensitivity solution for more effective disease management.

Dr. Timothy Crook, Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Cromwell Hospital, London, said, "Monitoring the slightest recurrence of cancer in patients after treatment is critical to enable timely interventions before the disease gets out of hand. The dual approach of Datar's MRD is a significant step forward in non-invasively detecting the earliest signs of residual disease. It has the potential to change how we manage cancer patients."

"This novel MRD detection approach, combining tumor-informed and tumor-agnostic strategies, represents a significant advancement in oncology diagnostics. This innovative methodology enhances our ability to deliver truly personalised care to cancer patients. Its sensitivity and precision offer clinicians invaluable tools for tailoring treatments, improving recurrence detection, and optimising long-term patient outcomes. This is a transformative step toward truly personalised cancer care," said Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman, Medical Oncology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

Advancing the Future of Oncology

"Target-MRD reflects DCG's commitment to safe, reliable and accurate technologies. It is the next generation test that has the potential not only to detect recurrence earlier but to adapt itself to each patient's individual requirements and helps to personalise cancer management decisions," said Dr. Darshana Patil, Senior Director, Global Strategy and Medical Affairs at DCG. "With its ability to sensitively detect minimal residual disease, Target-MRD empowers clinicians with the information they need to make timely, data-driven decisions, improving patient outcomes and ultimately transforming the way cancer is managed." Datar Cancer Genetics is a global oncology research and applications company that is spearheading the development of non-invasive technologies for improved detection, treatment and management of cancer. The Company's state-of-the-art cancer research centre is NABL, ISO and CAP accredited. The Company serves cancer patients in the UK, European Union, United States, GCC, and India, and has modern cancer research facilities in the US, UK, and India.

