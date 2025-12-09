DBS Named Global Bank of the Year 2025 by The Banker

Acknowledged for exceptional performance and innovative use of technology, including AI and blockchain, to meet the financial needs of customers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS today announced it has been named Global Bank of the Year 2025 by The Banker, a publication of The Financial Times, at its prestigious Bank of the Year awards. This marks the third time DBS has received the top global accolade, following wins in 2018 and 2021.

In addition to the esteemed Global Bank of the Year title, DBS also secured several other significant honours: Asia Bank of the Year, Singapore Bank of the Year, Investment Bank of the Year – Asia, and an inaugural win in Investment Bank of the Year for Financial Institutions Group.

DBS' exceptional performance stood out among 294 participating banks, underscoring its sustained leadership and profound impact in the global financial industry. This latest recognition is DBS' ninth global 'Best Bank' award from a leading financial publication since clinching its first in 2018. DBS now concurrently holds two global best bank awards, from Euromoney and The Banker.

Silvia Pavoni, editor in chief at The Banker, said, "Some of the most exciting technological applications in banking are often found in Asia — and frequently adopted by DBS. The lender's investment in AI to protect customers from financial scams — a growing concern in Singapore — is noteworthy, as is its commitment to training staff on the new technology. Its work on smart contracts designed to deliver faster, smoother payments, including across jurisdictions, is another of the many initiatives that impressed our judging committee. At the core, we were looking for useful innovation that helps customers with their financial needs and, more broadly, with their work and day-to-day lives. DBS stood out."

Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS, said, "We are honoured to be recognised as Global Bank of the Year by The Banker yet again. This prestigious award, along with our other regional and segment wins, is testament to our continued leadership and impact globally. But we will remain hungry, humble and nimble. We will continue to push boundaries, embracing new technologies and sustainable practices to shape the future of banking."

Founded in 1926 and owned by The Financial Times, The Banker is a highly respected international publication renowned for its comprehensive coverage of financial affairs. Its annual Bank of the Year Awards celebrate the world's leading financial institutions, acknowledging outstanding performance across various banking sectors.

