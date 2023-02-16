Deakin education partner for IABCA's first India Immersion Programme

NEW DELHI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University is proud to be the education partner for the India Australia Business & Community Alliance's (IABCA) first-ever India Immersion programme 2023. Representatives from Deakin were present during the IABCA Global Leaders Forum and IABCA Awards Ceremony, which brought together top business and community leaders from Australia and India to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

It was also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the growth of the bilateral relationship.

As one of Australia's leading universities, Deakin is committed to fostering international partnerships and supporting the growth of business and community ties between Australia and India. Deakin's partnership with IABCA is a testament to the university's commitment to promoting education, research and business collaboration between the two countries. The India Immersion programme 2023 featured a series of business and cultural activities, including panel discussions and networking opportunities, offering attendees the chance to learn about Deakin's research strengths, educational programs, and innovative partnerships with leading Indian institutes and organisations.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin, joined the IABCA Global Leaders Forum panel discussion on the topic 'Enriching public opinion and cross-cultural understanding of India and Australia' as a speaker.

He was joined by Danielle Mate, Indigenous Cultural Ambassador; The Hon Lisa Singh, former senator and CEO of Australia India Institute; Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia; Petula Thomas, CEO of Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce; and Sarah Storey, Deputy High Commissioner of the Australian High Commission to India, on the panel.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, felicitated the panel and steered the dialogue towards promoting a better understanding of the various synergies between India and Australia for a shared future that is built on mutual benefit and cooperation.

Professor Martin was thrilled to join forces with IABCA for this historic event, "Deakin has a strong presence in India and a long-standing commitment to building bridges between Australia and India. The partnership with IABCA provides a unique opportunity for us to connect with business and community leaders, showcase our research and educational offerings, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

India and Australia are both growing economies with immense potential and rich heritage. It is exciting to continue our long-standing relationship with IABCA and work towards enhancing bilateral cooperation that is at an all-time high with the implementation of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement."

Ravneet Pawha, who received the IABCA Business Leader of the Year in 2018 congratulated Sonia (Founder of the India Australia Business and Community Awards) and her team for achieving this amazing feat of cultural diplomacy.

Deakin alumni Aamir Qutub, Akash Punjabi and Sunaina Jaswal were nominated for the IABCA Young Professional of the Year award 2023, and TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Centre was a finalist for the IABCA Australia India Science, Research & Development Award.

Jimmy Buck, Chief Advancement Officer of Deakin University, felt privileged to also attend the awards ceremony.

"It is truly inspiring to see such creativity, innovation, and passion of the people in Australia and India, and I am proud to see the recipients of these awards leading the way," said Mr Buck. "Their dedication and hard work are truly deserving of this recognition, and it is a privilege to celebrate their achievements."

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

