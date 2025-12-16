DirectH2 Inc., an American startup founded and led by Indian entrepreneurs, signs Letter of Intent with Shree Tuljabhavani Sugar Private Limited (STSPL), Maharashtra, India to collaborate on India business development and early funding

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Start-up, DirectH2 Inc. led by Dr. Vivek V. Dhas, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Aditya Mohite, Chief Scientific Officer, is developing game changing Modular Direct Solar-To-Green Hydrogen Technology, has signed a Letter of Intent with Shree Tuljabhavani Sugar Private Limited (STSPL) for India business development and early funding to enable Lowest Cost, High Efficiency Hydrogen Production at the point of use.

Dr. Vivek V. Dhas, a native from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, India and who previously helped found Hunt Perovskite Technologies, and was Director of Technology with Cubic Perovskites commented "We are pleased to partner with STSPL in bringing our revolutionary technology to the India market. This LOI for early business development and early-stage funding substantiates our mission and will accelerate delivering scalable, efficient, lowest cost Solar PV-Based, modular hydrogen production at the point of use. STSPL will be an important collaborator for DirectH2 to be a part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) and commercial development."

STSPL, an agricultural company based in Maharashtra, India has a strong business presence in Sugar production, Ethanol Distillery, Power Generation, Compressed Biogas and Biomass since 2001. "This collaboration between DirectH2 and STSPL will strongly support India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. STSPL plans to provide land for the future expansion of DirectH2's operation in India, as well as being an offtaker of the green hydrogen, and an early investor of Direct H2," said Bhavna Bordikar, Chairman & Founder of STSPL.

Dr. Aditya Mohite, Chief Scientific Officer of DirectH2, and inventor of DirectH2's PV-integrated electrolysis technology (PVIE) at Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA comments, "This business development between DirectH2 and STSPL is most encouraging, as we all work to bring this exciting and needed technology to commercial reality. By integrating and innovating the Solar PV and Electrolyzer technologies into one panel, Direct H2 does not require high cost electricity, nor high-cost electricity delivery infrastructure like in conventional approaches, instead can produce lower cost green hydrogen at the point of need and use. This de-centralizing approach will open-up market applications from fueling fleets to data centers to industrial applications."

About: DirectH2, Inc is a technology company developing modular hydrogen production solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.directh2.com/ and / or contact Dr Vivek Dhas at [email protected]. Shree Tuljabhavani Sugar Private Limited, established in 2001 in Maharashtra, India, is a leading agro-energy company now operating 3 high-capacity sugar manufacturing units with a combined crushing capacity of 10,000+ metric tonnes per day. For more information, please visit https://shreetuljabhavanisugar.com/.

