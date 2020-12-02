Discover 5 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2021 by Frost & Sullivan

According to Frost & Sullivan, 52% of organizations worldwide use public cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) today, with another 34% expecting to add IaaS in the next two years. Additionally, 64% of organizations worldwide have engaged third-party managed or professional services providers to assist with their cloud journeys, with another 27% considering it. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/4y3

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Hybrid and multi-cloud Data migration Managed Services Co-location Digital overconfidence

