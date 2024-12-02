DISNEY GARDEN OF WONDER OPENS AT SINGAPORE'S GARDENS BY THE BAY

Meticulously crafted colourful topiaries of beloved Disney and Pixar characters come to Singapore for the first time at the iconic horticultural attraction

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 6,000 preserved plants across 40 species, carefully selected for their diverse colours and rich textures, bring Disney and Pixar characters to vivid life as colourful topiaries in Disney Garden of Wonder. The diverse botanical palette used includes sea holly, moss, baby's breath, roses, and more. Another 30,000 live and preserved plants were used to craft the detailed surrounding landscapes.

The Little Mermaid topiary at Disney Garden of Wonder, featuring (from left) Flounder, Ariel and Sebastian made out of preserved plants in a diversity of colours and textures. Donald Duck meets Chilli Crab in a vibrant display at the Flavours of Singapore zone, celebrating local culinary delights with a Disney twist.

The floral spectacle, which took 17,000 painstaking manhours to put together by hand, makes its Singapore debut, as Disney Garden of Wonder was launched at Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy. The show will run until 31 March 2025.

Organised in collaboration with Disney and supported by Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Garden of Wonder sees Disney and Pixar characters such as Mickey Mouse and Friends, Snow White, Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc., and more transformed into delightful horticultural displays.

For example, to create Ariel from The Little Mermaid's trademark red locks, Amaranthus caudatus, known for its striking, cascading tendrils that mimic the flow of hair underwater, was used. Her tail was crafted with Ruscus hypoglossum, a plant chosen for its glossy, blue-green sheen that represents the scaly texture of a mermaid's tail. Meanwhile, her seashell top was made of blue-magenta hydrangeas, which lend a rich, textured appearance with their large, rounded flower clusters.

The eight topiary sets of Disney Garden of Wonder, each spotlighting different characters, are:

Mickey Mouse: this 3m -tall sculpture can be found welcoming visitors to Disney Garden of Wonder, located outside Floral Fantasy

this -tall sculpture can be found welcoming visitors to Disney Garden of Wonder, located outside Floral Fantasy Steamboat Willie

Winnie the Pooh

Snow White

Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid

Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Carl Fredricksen, Russell, Dug and Kevin from Up

Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Aliens from Toy Story

There is also a Flavours of Singapore zone, which celebrates Singapore's culinary scene by playfully reimagining Disney characters with local food delights in vibrant floral displays. Keep a look out for:

Donald Duck with Chilli Crab Chilli crab, a spicy signature local dish, makes the perfect match for the feisty and lovable Donald Duck in this display.

Stitch with Durian What happens when a mischievous alien comes face-to-face with a durian? This display imagines the galactic troublemaker, Stitch, crash landing into a durian stall and taking a bold bite out of the spiky king of fruits!

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck , with Ice Kachang Pull up a chair and take a seat with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck ! In this traditional shophouse display, the best pals are pictured chilling out with a bowl of ice kachang that is as sweet as their lifelong friendship!



As a bonus for Disney fans, discover Hidden Mickeys that will appear on the rain curtains in Floral Fantasy.

Gardens by the Bay Assistant CEO May Yeo said, "Many of us grew up with Disney and Pixar stories, and whether it is Mickey Mouse, Snow White, or Buzz Lightyear and Woody, these beloved characters have established a place in our hearts. This festive season, Gardens by the Bay is holding Disney Garden of Wonder in Singapore for the first time – where timeless characters are presented as colourful, charming topiaries in a stunning showcase that combines floral artistry with Disney magic. The intricate beauty of the topiaries, coupled with the familiarity of these fan-favourite characters, will appeal to both families and individuals across generations."

Visitors can round off their experience at the Floral Fantasy gift shop, which has been transformed with a new Disney-inspired look and various fun activities. Disney has teamed up with local brands for a wide selection of floral, Disney-themed merchandise, launching exclusively at Disney Garden of Wonder, including:

Disney-themed cookies in an assortment of flavours such as Milo Dinosaur and Lychee Rose from Annabella Patisserie, that come in collectible tins and pouches with floral Disney designs

Mickey-shaped pork Bak Kwa in tins with limited edition Mickey and Minnie designs, from Fragrance

in tins with limited edition Mickey and Minnie designs, from Fragrance Plush toys, bags, water bottles, keychains, fans and more accessories inspired by Disney characters and more collections to come.

The Floral Fantasy gift shop is accessible to the public without tickets to Disney Garden of Wonder.

In addition, for the first time ever, Disney icons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are unveiling brand-new outfits inspired by Singapore's unique charm. Drawing inspiration from the Garden City, their stunning new ensembles feature elements referencing Singapore's National Flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, adding a delightful local touch to their iconic appearances. Fans and families will have the exciting opportunity to meet and greet the special Disney friends dressed in their new Singapore-inspired designs on select dates in 2025. More details will be shared on Gardens by the Bay's website.

Disney Garden of Wonder at Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy

Date: 1 December 2024 to 31 March 2025

Time: 10am to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm)

Venue: Floral Fantasy at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

Details: Tickets are priced at SGD 24 for adults and SGD 16 for children or senior citizens, and include a round-trip shuttle service between Bayfront Plaza (location of Floral Fantasy) and Flower Dome.

Getting here: Take the MRT to Bayfront station, or drop off at Bayfront Plaza carpark via taxi or ride-hailing service. More information available here.

Visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/ disneygardenofwonder for more details.

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the eighth top attraction in the world in Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

