DITO Shares Experience and Future Strategy on 5G SA Core Network Construction

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DITO Philippines delivered a themed presentation at the 5G Core Summit, sharing its experience and future strategy on the construction of 5G SA core networks. The key catalyst behind this transformation is the technological innovation and forward-looking strategy. During the 5G Core Summit, DITO was awarded the "Best Network 5G SA Core Network Construction Award" by Informa, recognizing its outstanding contribution to 5G Core construction ideas and execution.

DITO was awarded the Best Network 5G SA Core Network Construction Award (PRNewsfoto/DITO) DITO was awarded the Best Network 5G SA Core Network Construction Award (PRNewsfoto/DITO)

DITO is the third operator in the Philippines, established in 2019. Since its commercial launch in 2021, it has made significant contributions to the development of the Philippine telecommunications industry. It has built 9,000 4G and 5G sites, covering 86% of the population and reaching 12.5 million users. Since entering the market, DITO Telecommunity has made tremendous progress in network construction and business development with its rapid rise, quickly becoming one of the leading operators in the Philippines. It has greatly improved the quality of local mobile networks, provided high-quality communication services to the people, and injected new vitality into the Philippine market.

DITO attributes its rapid success to a clear network construction strategy, a good network plan, and most importantly, persistence and efficient and orderly project deployment. As a new player in the Philippines market, DITO wisely selected four key technologies to ensure technical leading: the first one is advanced 5G SA from day1, avoiding the need for a transition from NSA to SA. Then cloud-native from day1, simplifying network architecture, reducing delivery time, and saving resources. Converged 4G and 5G Core, Converged fixed and mobile IMS core, as well as Converged ToC, ToH and ToB Core, for resource saving and a better user experience. Distributed architecture, with 2 data centers and 10 edge clouds, saving 40% of backbone transmission resources and shorter latency.

Regarding the underutilization of 5G SA networks, DITO has a clear strategy. In terms of ToC, DITO will focus on high-valued areas and users, encourage 5G compatible user serviced more by 5G, increasing ARPU values, and also, DITO will explore experienced-based package to satisfy high-valued application like gaming and live streaming. In terms of ToH, DITO rollout more affordable 5G FWA products like RedCap, making 5G technology benefits more Filipino family. In terms of 2B, DITO currently focus on exploration and technical reservation, using 5G FWA to cover some small and medium-sized enterprises and airports, using 5G dedicated lines to cover some parks and banks. and using 5G dedicated networks for large enterprises. Besides, DITO wants to explore the possibility of exposing network capabilities as well.

DITO Telecommunity's success highlights the importance of forward planning, technological innovation, and market acumen in driving operator growth. Its exploration and application of 5G SA technology not only injects new vitality into the Philippine market but also provides valuable insights for global operators in exploring future service models.