DocOnline Appoints Manasije Mishra as the New Managing Director

Mr. Manasije Mishra will join the DocOnline board in India and replace Mr. Saurabh Tandon. He will work closely with the founders in executing the new business plans that include continuing to support the infusion of a new round of capital to cater to the next 24 months.

Mr. Markus Moding, the previous CEO and founder of DocOnline will continue to stay in Bengaluru and work along with Mr. Mishra until July 2020. After that, he will join DocOnline AB, the Swedish holding company, as a Board member, even while continuing to serve on the Board of DocOnline India. He will continue to spend time in India and will focus on strategic international clients as well as fund raising initiatives.

Mr. Håkan Winberg, Chairman of the Board of DocOnline AB, said "We are delighted to get Manasije on board. His vast experience and proven management capabilities will help in extending DocOnline's growth in India. We look forward to his significant and strategic contribution to our current and forthcoming initiatives in the country."

Manasije Mishra, the new Managing Director of DocOnline India, said, "It's a privilege to work for an organization that is engaged in solving critical healthcare challenges in India. In the current public health emergency situation, private telemedicine providers like DocOnline have launched several initiatives to ensure support to our stressed healthcare system. I am looking forward to leading the team in this endeavour."

DocOnline will offer an automated chatbot called 'USHA' to help people understand and analyse their coronavirus symptoms. This will help in classifying their COVID 19 risk as low, medium or high. Once the user classifies their COVID-19 risk, they could speak/chat/video call DocOnline's in house doctors using the free online consultation app. In addition, DocOnline has decided to offer free doctor consultations for all health problems until the situation abates. DocOnline has dedicated five doctors to support the Karnataka Government's COVID19 Helpline 104. These initiatives by DocOnline are directed towards supporting the community and the government in reducing the burden on our physical healthcare system.

Being a quality primary healthcare provider, DocOnline has witnessed a major growth in business adding 200,000 new customers in the last two weeks.

About DocOnline

DocOnline Group (DocOnline Health India Private Limited and DocOnline Consulting Private Limited) is a digital healthcare company providing online doctor consultation, EMR and e-clinic solution through its proprietary platform. They harness innovative technology-based solutions to provide quality health care services through their in house team of doctors. Their motto is to provide quality healthcare to anyone, anywhere. They have offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gorakhpur and New Delhi.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157820/DocOnline_New_MD.jpg

SOURCE DocOnline