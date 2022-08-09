Due to increase in disease burden and growing medical tourism there would rise in future resulting in the high demand of medical device in Thailand: Ken Research

Demand for Medical devices in Thailand is expected to grow as there is an increase in the aging population and growing significance as a manufacturing hub.

The creation of a world-class healthcare sector is a top priority for the Thailand and the healthcare sector is expected to advance and expand significantly in the next few years which will support the growth of Medical Device Market in the country.

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Thailand's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Medical Device Market in Thailand. Along with it, the increase in import volume in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for Medical Devices in the country. Thailand's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for Medical Devices. Apart from the European and American manufacturers many Chinese and Korean manufacturers are also targeting the high potential Thailand Medical Device Market.

High disease prevalence of ischemic heart disease in Thailand Ischemic Heart Disease remains the largest cause of mortality in the country. To cope with the high volume of cases, human resource capacity in this area is generally higher than that of other medical specialties.

Import Dependent Market: Thailand Medical Devices Market is an import dependent market with 90% revenue generated in 2020 and devices imported from countries such as Germany, Japan and China. Local production limited to prototype units, spare parts and disposables such as surgical gloves, syringes, and needles. The lower share of domestic production is majorly due to lack of capabilities and fewer numbers of local manufacturing companies in the Thailand.

The report titled "Thailand Medical Device Outlook to 2026F – Driven by prevalence of chronic diseases in the country combined with the government's supportive policies and the BOI's incentives" provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of the medical device market in Thailand. The report covers various aspects including the current market scenario in Thailand, procurement and pricing trends, market potential of each medical device, major growth drivers, tech disruptions and innovations, and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and business activity.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type of Business Activity

Import

Local Production

By Mode of Selling

Distributor Mediated

Direct Sales

By Type of Device

Medical Consumables

Diagnostic Imaging Products

Respiratory Products

Dental and Orthopedic Products

Cardiac Device

Hospital Furniture

Auxiliary Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Dialysis Machine

Others

By Type of Medical Consumable

Indoor surgical Gloves and Masks

Syringes, Needles and Catheters

Intravenous Administration Set

Sutures and catgut

Infusion Pumps

Ostomy

Bandages, Dressings and Others

By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product

CT Scan

X-ray Based Products

Ultrasound

MRI

Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)

ECG

Others

By Type of Cardiac Device

Angioplasty Device

Cardiac Rhythm Management

ICD

Implants

Pacemakers

Heart-Lung Machines

Others

By Type of Respiratory Products

Oxygen Concentrator

Nebulizers

Humidifier

Ventilators

Airway Pressure devices

Others

By Type of Hospital Furniture

Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs

Operating Tables

Examination Tables

Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture

Others

By Type of Auxiliary Product

Hearing Aids

Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)

Others

By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products

Orthopedic Appliances

Artificial teeth and dental fittings

Dental appliances

Surgical Belts

Trusses

Crutches

Others

By Type of End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Labs and Others

Companies Covered:-

Manufacturing Companies

Nipro ( Thailand )

) Hoya Optics

Kawasumi Laboratories

Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Manufacturing ( Thailand )

) Meditop

GE Medical Systems ( Thailand )

) Eyebiz Laboratory ( Thailand )

) Emerald Nonwovens Internationa

Infus Medical ( Thailand )

) M.E. Meditek

Distributor Companies

MindMedical

Unitech Healthcare Co. Ltd.

R.X. Company

Kha Bangkok

MedTech

Med Global

Bangkok Unitrade

MDE Thai

Pacific Healthcare MediTop

CMC Biotech

Techno Medical

Saintmed

Winnergy Medical

Xovic Co. Ltd.

Gateway Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Medical intensive care co. ltd

Thai hospital products co. ltd

iCare medical co ltd

DKSH (thailand) co. ltd

BJC Healthcare

Prime medical co. ltd

MP Med group

MDC (thailand)

Siam pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Overview of Thailand Healthcare System

Thailand Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of Thailand Medical Device Market

Key Market Drivers in the Thailand Medical Device Market

Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across Thailand Medical Device Market

Thailand Medical Device Market Size by Revenue

Thailand Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments

Thailand Medical Device Market by End Users

Thailand Medical Device Market by Regions

Competitive Factors and Assessment in Thailand Medical Device Market

Medical Device Market Market Trends and Development

Market Issues and Challenges

Government Rules and Regulations

Thailand Medical Device Market Future Outlook

Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market

Analyst Recommendations

Medical consumables Market Thailand

Diagnostic imaging product Market Thailand

Cardiac Medical Device Market Thailand

Respiratory Medical Device Market Thailand

Hospital Furniture Products Market Thailand

Auxiliary Products Market Thailand

Dental Products Market Thailand

Orthopedic Products Market Thailand

Ophthalmic Devices Market Thailand

Dialysis Machine Market Thailand

Hospitals Market Thailand

Bangkok Medical Devices Market Revenue

Thailand Medical Devices Market

Thailand Medical Devices Distributors

Major Thailand Medical Devices Companies

For More Information, refer to below links:-

Thailand Medical Devices Market

