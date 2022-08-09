Due to increase in disease burden and growing medical tourism there would rise in future resulting in the high demand of medical device in Thailand: Ken Research
Aug 09, 2022, 10:00 ET
- Demand for Medical devices in Thailand is expected to grow as there is an increase in the aging population and growing significance as a manufacturing hub.
- High disease prevalence and demand for specific diagnosis is expected to drive the demand further with the introduction of technologically advanced equipment in the country.
- The creation of a world-class healthcare sector is a top priority for the Thailand and the healthcare sector is expected to advance and expand significantly in the next few years which will support the growth of Medical Device Market in the country.
GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Thailand's growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Medical Device Market in Thailand. Along with it, the increase in import volume in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for Medical Devices in the country. Thailand's growing healthcare infrastructure has been attracting major players from around the world to meet the growing demand for Medical Devices. Apart from the European and American manufacturers many Chinese and Korean manufacturers are also targeting the high potential Thailand Medical Device Market.
High disease prevalence of ischemic heart disease in Thailand Ischemic Heart Disease remains the largest cause of mortality in the country. To cope with the high volume of cases, human resource capacity in this area is generally higher than that of other medical specialties.
Import Dependent Market: Thailand Medical Devices Market is an import dependent market with 90% revenue generated in 2020 and devices imported from countries such as Germany, Japan and China. Local production limited to prototype units, spare parts and disposables such as surgical gloves, syringes, and needles. The lower share of domestic production is majorly due to lack of capabilities and fewer numbers of local manufacturing companies in the Thailand.
The report titled "Thailand Medical Device Outlook to 2026F – Driven by prevalence of chronic diseases in the country combined with the government's supportive policies and the BOI's incentives" provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of the medical device market in Thailand. The report covers various aspects including the current market scenario in Thailand, procurement and pricing trends, market potential of each medical device, major growth drivers, tech disruptions and innovations, and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and business activity.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Type of Business Activity
- Import
- Local Production
By Mode of Selling
- Distributor Mediated
- Direct Sales
By Type of Device
- Medical Consumables
- Diagnostic Imaging Products
- Respiratory Products
- Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Cardiac Device
- Hospital Furniture
- Auxiliary Devices
- Ophthalmic Devices
- Dialysis Machine
- Others
By Type of Medical Consumable
- Indoor surgical Gloves and Masks
- Syringes, Needles and Catheters
- Intravenous Administration Set
- Sutures and catgut
- Infusion Pumps
- Ostomy
- Bandages, Dressings and Others
Request for Free Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTM2Mjk1
By Type of Diagnostic Imaging Product
- CT Scan
- X-ray Based Products
- Ultrasound
- MRI
- Electro diagnostic apparatus (Functional Examination)
- ECG
- Others
By Type of Cardiac Device
- Angioplasty Device
- Cardiac Rhythm Management
- ICD
- Implants
- Pacemakers
- Heart-Lung Machines
- Others
By Type of Respiratory Products
- Oxygen Concentrator
- Nebulizers
- Humidifier
- Ventilators
- Airway Pressure devices
- Others
By Type of Hospital Furniture
- Hospital Beds with Mechanical Fittings and Dentists' Chairs
- Operating Tables
- Examination Tables
- Medical, surgical, dental or veterinary furniture
- Others
By Type of Auxiliary Product
- Hearing Aids
- Artificial body parts (excluding artificial teeth and joints)
- Others
By Type of Dental and Orthopedic Products
- Orthopedic Appliances
- Artificial teeth and dental fittings
- Dental appliances
- Surgical Belts
- Trusses
- Crutches
- Others
By Type of End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Labs and Others
Request for Free Sample Report @ https://kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTM2Mjk1
Companies Covered:-
Manufacturing Companies
- Nipro (Thailand)
- Hoya Optics
- Kawasumi Laboratories
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Manufacturing (Thailand)
- Meditop
- GE Medical Systems (Thailand)
- Eyebiz Laboratory (Thailand)
- Emerald Nonwovens Internationa
- Infus Medical (Thailand)
- M.E. Meditek
Distributor Companies
- MindMedical
- Unitech Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- R.X. Company
- Kha Bangkok
- MedTech
- Med Global
- Bangkok Unitrade
- MDE Thai
- Pacific Healthcare MediTop
- CMC Biotech
- Techno Medical
- Saintmed
- Winnergy Medical
- Xovic Co. Ltd.
- Gateway Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Medical intensive care co. ltd
- Thai hospital products co. ltd
- iCare medical co ltd
- DKSH (thailand) co. ltd
- BJC Healthcare
- Prime medical co. ltd
- MP Med group
- MDC (thailand)
- Siam pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Executive Summary
- Overview of Thailand Healthcare System
- Thailand Medical Device Market Introduction and Overview
- Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain of Thailand Medical Device Market
- Key Market Drivers in the Thailand Medical Device Market
- Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across Thailand Medical Device Market
- Thailand Medical Device Market Size by Revenue
- Thailand Medical Device Market by Type of Devices and Sub Segments
- Thailand Medical Device Market by End Users
- Thailand Medical Device Market by Regions
- Competitive Factors and Assessment in Thailand Medical Device Market
- Market Trends and Development
- Market Issues and Challenges
- Government Rules and Regulations
- Thailand Medical Device Market Future Outlook
- Upcoming Technologies in the Medical Device Market
- Analyst Recommendations
- Medical consumables Market Thailand
- Diagnostic imaging product Market Thailand
- Cardiac Medical Device Market Thailand
- Respiratory Medical Device Market Thailand
- Hospital Furniture Products Market Thailand
- Auxiliary Products Market Thailand
- Dental Products Market Thailand
- Orthopedic Products Market Thailand
- Ophthalmic Devices Market Thailand
- Dialysis Machine Market Thailand
- Hospitals Market Thailand
- Bangkok Medical Devices Market Revenue
- Thailand Medical Devices Market
- Thailand Medical Devices Distributors
- Major Thailand Medical Devices Companies
For More Information, refer to below links:-
Thailand Medical Devices Market
Related Reports:-
Philippines Medical Devices Outlook To 2025 (Second Edition)- Rising Cases Of Chronic Diseases And Expected Growth In Demand For Cancer Therapy And Dialysis Equipment
The Philippines Market Device Industry was valued at PHP ~ million in 2015 and registered a positive growth during the review period of 2015-2020 reaching to a value of PHP ~ in 2020. The market is currently in Growth Stage, with an increase in number of hospitals, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising instances of heart and kidney failures, expanding elderly population, awareness towards health checkups, incoming of medical tourism and onset of COVID-19 pandemic as some of the key drivers for the market. Medical Device Industry in the Philippines is currently import oriented, especially for highly technological machineries such as Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiac Devices, Respiratory products and others. Current demand reflects healthcare requirements for growing incidence of hypertension, diabetes/kidney diseases, TB/respiratory ailments, cancer, and some incidence of HIV/AIDS.
Brazil Medical Device Market Outlook To 2025 - By Type Of Device (Reagent For In-Vitro Diagnostics, Materials And Supplies, Laboratory Equipment And Others), Type Of Business Activity (Import And Local Production), Channel Of Sales (Distributor And Direct), Type Of End User (Hospital, Clinics And Diagnostic Lab Centers And Others) And By Region (South-East, South, North-East, Mid-West And North)
Brazil medical device market grew at a single-digit growth rate over the review period 2013-2018. The market growth was supported by an increase in public healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare infrastructure in the country and a rise in the elderly population. The market was observed to be in the growth stage and will continue to remain so in the coming years. The demand for low-cost devices and cheap cost per test along with a change in decision making authority from doctors to hospital administration has significantly affected the growth in the market and has changed the procurement landscape in the industry.
India Medical Device Market Outlook To 2023 - By IVD Market (Type Of Device, Sales Channel, Domestic Manufacturing And Import), By Diagnostic Imaging Market (Type Of Device, Domestic Manufacturing And Import) And By Patient Aid Market (Orthopedic Device, Hospital Furniture And Hearing Aid)
India Medical Device market grew at a double-digit growth rate over the review period FY'2013-FY'2018. The market growth was supported by increase in public healthcare expenditure, growth in healthcare infrastructure in the country by expansion in established hospitals and increase in number of hospitals and rise in elderly population. The market was observed in growth stage and will continue to remain so in the forecasted period, FY'2018-FY'2023. The demand for personalized patient care and chage in decision making authority from doctors to hospital administration has significantly affected the growth in the market.
KSA Medical Devices Market Outlook to 2026 –Driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing healthcare awareness and rising healthcare budget in the country
KSA is the largest medical device market in the Middle East region, growing at single digit CAGR in 2016-2021. It is a highly price sensitive and import dependent market with advanced medical devices imported from countries such as US, Germany, Japan and China. About half of locally manufactured devices are single-use devices are made out of plastic. KSA's increasing budget allocation for the healthcare sector and ongoing healthcare development projects has played a pivotal role in the continued growth.
Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta
Head Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
+91-9015378249
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Ken Research
Share this article