D'YAVOL Expands Global Presence, Launches In Australia

The award-winning spirits collective expands its global presence, partners with Jonathan Paige International

AMSTERDAM and MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL, the global luxury collective by SLAB Ventures, has partnered exclusively with Jonathan Paige International Group Pty Ltd to manage its spirit portfolio in Australia, as it continues its global expansion. The portfolio, now available at select off-trade and on-trade locations, includes single-estate vodka and two scotch whiskies, with more products in the pipeline.

D’YAVOL VORTEX

Commenting on the partnership, Leti Blagoeva, Co-Founder of D'YAVOL, says, "We are excited to enter the Australian market through our exclusive partnership with Jonathan Paige International. We believe our multi-award-winning spirits will be a perfect addition to Australia's luxury spirits landscape which has been growing on the back of discerning consumer preferences and a shift towards brands that push the boundaries, offering novel experiences within existing spirit categories."

D'YAVOL, which was launched in 2023, offers a portfolio of award-winning luxury spirits. This includes its single-estate vodka from Poland, along with D'YAVOL INCEPTION, a 100% pure malt Scotch whisky which was recently awarded Gold at the International Spirits Challenge 2024. Its latest offering, D'YAVOL VORTEX, a blended Scotch, has also received numerous international awards. The brand believes in a born-in-origin philosophy, offering authentic products that reflect the history and traditions of its regions.

Sean Ekanayake, CEO, Jonathan Paige International, added, "We are honoured to represent this global phenomenon within the Australian drinks industry and look forward to seeing D'YAVOL in more retail, duty-free and on trade through our supporting partners."

About D'YAVOL : D'YAVOL, a brand of SLAB Ventures, was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a privately owned and independent entity prioritizing craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on www.dyavol.com.

About JP International Group : Our commitment to the drinks industry is to ensure all brands we represent from across the world have meaning & purpose and represent the ethos our Company is built upon. We pride ourselves on bringing a point of difference to the beverage industry with our premium and unique portfolio.

Our brands are world-class and well-represented nationally through our national supply partners. Visit our website: www.jpbeverage.com .

