D'YAVOL VORTEX, The Latest Scotch Whisky from Shah Rukh Khan's Global Luxury Collective Wins Gold in Spain

D'YAVOL's whisky portfolio achieves back-to-back wins at multiple international spirit competitions

AMSTERDAM and MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL VORTEX has won Gold at the International Wine & Spirits Awards (IWSA) 2024, adding to the portfolio's expanding list of international accolades and medals.

Organized by Catavinum in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, the IWSA is known for its rigorous judging process with this year's competition having received entries from over 2,300 spirits worldwide, further highlighting the significance of D'YAVOL's win.

D’YAVOL INCEPTION & VORTEX

Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Founder of the collective, says, "To stand tall amongst the myriad of great expressions is a wonderful feeling. I'm glad to see D'YAVOL receiving accolades from such prestigious international awarding bodies as well as connoisseurs."

Launched in 2024, D'YAVOL VORTEX is a malt-forward blended scotch whisky. Crafted with precision, it is a blend of single malt and single grain whiskies from Scotland's Lowlands, Highlands, Speyside, and Islay regions. The result is a whisky with a full and complex palate, balancing rich malt flavours, sherried sweetness, and soft Islay peat. Bottled at 43.5% ABV, VORTEX is non-chill filtered and retains its authentic flavours and luxurious mouthfeel.

Adding to the list of wins, the collective's blended malt scotch whisky, D'YAVOL INCEPTION, was also awarded the Great Gold at the IWSA. This marks consecutive gold medals for D'YAVOL's whisky portfolio which has already garnered multiple gold medals at prestigious global competitions, including the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) and the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) this year.

Leti Blagoeva, Co-Founder of D'YAVOL, says, "Winning back-to-back Gold medals for our whiskies validates our commitment to producing exceptional spirits. We are grateful for this recognition and see it as an important milestone for D'YAVOL."

About D'YAVOL :

D'YAVOL, a brand of SLAB Ventures, was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a privately owned and independent entity prioritizing craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on www.dyavol.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469920/DYAVOL_INCEPTION_and_VORTEX.jpg