EARTHDAY.ORG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL THEME EARTH DAY, APRIL 22, 2026: OUR POWER, OUR PLANET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG, together with partners worldwide, today announces the global theme for Earth Day 2026: Our Power, Our Planet—a rallying cry for people everywhere to reclaim their voice, their rights, and their future.

Other than limited signs of progress, 2025 was a year marked by extraordinary environmental retrenchment. The current Administration took more than 400 actions ranging from sweeping executive orders to obscure regulatory changes, that are causing irreversible damage to every facet of the global environment. Across the world, environmental safeguards that took generations to defend and create are under relentless attack; stripped away to the benefit of polluters while communities pay the price with their health, livelihoods, and lives. The belief that progress can be secured quietly, through good-faith negotiations alone is no longer a reflection of reality.

Real change requires persistent public pressure that is impossible to ignore.

EARTHDAY.ORG and our partners call on individuals, students, communities, faith groups, elected officials, and organizations worldwide to organize actions on Saturday, April 18, on Earth Day, April 22nd and throughout Earth Week, including:

Peaceful demonstrations and marches Voter registration drives Convening town halls with federal, state, and local officials to advance pragmatic pathways for restoring environmental protections, strengthening a clean and competitive green economy, and ensuring safe, affordable, and resilient communities Grassroots organizing to protect environmental laws Teach-ins at schools, universities and communities Community cleanups (streets, parks, rivers, lakes, beaches) and actions to advance the end of plastic pollution Targeted campaigns supporting reforestation, oceans, and ecosystem restoration

People Have Changed History Before

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, people from every walk of life – farmers and ranchers, faith leaders and scientists, health professionals and first responders, students and families, and communities on the front lines of climate disasters – have driven action that prevented countless illnesses and saved millions of lives worldwide.

Economic prosperities and environmental protections are not competing goals. They are on the same path forward. Clean energy and sustainability have already created millions of jobs, lowered costs, and delivered healthier air and water. Governments will delay, corporate interests may distract—but they cannot ignore an organized, determined public.

"All those years ago, in 1970, we were ridiculously confident that we were going to win. We launched a genuine environmental revolution. We proved that an engaged public can be an unstoppable force. It can be again in 2026."

— Denis Hayes, Organizer of the First Earth Day and Board Chair Emeritus, EARTHDAY.ORG

Join the Movement

Earth Day's enduring legacy is people working together to shape a livable future, and to never doubt that a dedicated group of people can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has. Join us on Saturday, April 18, on Earth Day, April 22nd, and throughout 2026 as we harness our collective power to defend, restore, and advance the progress generations have fought for and achieved.

Register an event: HERE Sign up for updates: HERE View partners and add your organization's logo: HERE

Over the coming months, EARTHDAY.ORG will launch targeted calls to action to support organizing, voter engagement, community mobilization, student activism, and the defense of life-saving environmental protections. Civic engagement is the only proven path to strengthening and rebuilding a fair, healthy, and thriving world. Together, we can protect the earth.

Our Power. Our Planet.

The time to act is now.

