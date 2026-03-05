ECOVACS Launches DEEBOT N50 Pro All-In-One With 25,000 Pa Suction & 100% Edge Coverage At ₹64,999 -- Engineered for Indian Homes

Get 100% Corner Converge with Hyper Suction for every Indian Homes

MUMBAI, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS is transforming the way Indian households approach cleaning with the all-new DEEBOT N50 PRO OMNI, equipped with the revolutionary ZeroTangle 3.0 technology. Engineered for the realities of Indian homes—from persistent dust and hair tangles to furniture-heavy layouts—this advanced robotic vacuum delivers exceptional cleaning performance while minimizing maintenance. Seamlessly integrating into modern lifestyles, the N50 PRO OMNI combines premium innovation, intelligent automation, and unmatched convenience, making it the ideal solution for families seeking effortless, everyday cleanliness.

DEEBOT N50 PRO OMNI

Setting a new benchmark in robotic cleaning, the DEEBOT N50 PRO OMNI features the highest suction power in its segment at 25,000Pa, paired with upgraded ZeroTangle 3.0 technology. The system incorporates the ARClean Anti-Tangle Side Brush and a precision-engineered Triple-V Structured Main Brush, effectively preventing hair tangles* and achieving a tangling rate close to 0% under tested conditions. Powered by a high-efficiency motor and optimized airflow design, it ensures deep debris extraction across both hard floors and carpets, delivering uninterrupted performance and truly hands-free cleaning.

*Tested by ECOVACS Labs: Zero hair tangling achieved on the N50 PRO OMNI with dry hair under 25 centimeters. Our sweeping, rolling, combing, and suctioning process results in a 100% anti-tangling rate, leaving no hair wrapped around the brush roll. Individual home results may vary.

Experience True Tangle-Free Cleaning

The ZeroTangle 3.0 system ensures effortless removal of all types of hair and fur. By combining the ARClean Anti-Tangle Side Brush and Triple-V Anti-Tangle Main Brush, the vacuum works efficiently to achieve a 100% tangle-free rate, making hair and pet fur a worry of the past.

Unrivalled Cleaning Performance for Every Corner

With TruEdge 2.0 and 25,000Pa suction, the N50 PRO OMNI delivers precision edge cleaning and deep carpet and floor cleaning. Its advanced LDS LiDAR navigation tackles tight layouts, furniture, and wall skirting with ease. The Continuously Variable Mop Extender ensures mop coverage reaches corners and edges for thorough results.

The OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping system dissolves and remove stubborn stains, from dried coffee to sticky soy sauce, while maintaining a constant water supply for consistent cleaning. Optimized carpet care prevents cross-contamination, automatically lifting the mop head when it detects carpets and adjusting modes for different floor types. Spot Cleaning mode targets precise 1.5m x 1.5m areas, while adjustable suction, water flow, and map customization allow the vacuum to adapt to any home layout

Hands-Free Cleaning with OMNI Station

The OMNI Station further elevates the hands-free experience, featuring Automatic Self-cleaning, Auto-Empty, 45°C Hot Air Drying, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing, Auto Cleaning Solution Dispensing, and Intelligent Off-Peak Charging. Together, these capabilities reduce the time and effort required for cleaning, providing a comprehensive, maintenance-free solution.

Intelligent Navigation for Complete Coverage

Equipped with TrueMapping 2.0 and TrueDetect, the N50 PRO OMNI maps up to 96 square meters in 8 minutes, plans efficient cleaning routes, avoids obstacles with millimeter precision, and climbs thresholds up to 20mm, ensuring seamless cleaning across uneven floors.

The Intelligent Choice for an Elevated Lifestyle.

"Cleaning doesn't have to be a chore. The DEEBOT N50 PRO OMNI delivers tangle-free, edge-to-edge cleaning with minimal effort," said an ECOVACS spokesperson. "Its advanced features and intelligent design make it a smart choice, offering unmatched value for its price."

Now listed on the ECOVACS website and Amazon India at INR ₹64,999, the DEEBOT N50 Pro Omni offers exceptional long-term value for those who want to reclaim time, reduce household effort, and maintain consistently clean floors.

If you are ready to lift your lifestyle to the next level with a true hands-free and high-performance cleaning, the DEEBOT N50 Pro Omni is best choice in this price segment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925983/1920x1080.jpg