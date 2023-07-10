Electronic System Design Industry Logs $4 Billion in Revenue in Q1 2023, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 12% from $3,527.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $3,951.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 12.7%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry continued to post double-digit gains in Q1 2023, with increases in all product categories and geographic regions," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Product categories Computer Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, and Services all reported double digit increases."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 57,696 people globally in Q1 2023, a 12.9% jump over the Q1 2022 headcount of 51,093 and up 4.5% compared to Q4 2022.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue rose 15.1% to $1,434.1 million . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.6%.





revenue rose 15.1% to . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.6%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue jumped 24.6% to $675.8 million . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 14.6%.





revenue jumped 24.6% to . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 14.6%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 25.6% to $368.4 million . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.7%.





revenue increased 25.6% to . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.7%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 0.4% to $1,330.6 million . The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 5.7%.





revenue increased 0.4% to . The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 5.7%. Services revenue increased 17.2% to $142.2 million . The four-quarter Services moving average rose 16.8%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,698.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 12.7% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 12.5%.





, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 12.7% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 12.5%. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) procured $530.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 21.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 9.6%.





procured of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 21.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 9.6%. Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 4.3% to $272.7 million . The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 2.3%.





procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 4.3% to . The four-quarter moving average for rose 2.3%. Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,449.9 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 9.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 16%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

