Electronic System Design Industry Logs $4 Billion in Revenue in Q1 2023, ESD Alliance Reports

News provided by

SEMI

10 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

MILPITAS, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 12% from $3,527.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $3,951.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 12.7%.   

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry continued to post double-digit gains in Q1 2023, with increases in all product categories and geographic regions," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Product categories Computer Aided Engineering, IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, and Services all reported double digit increases."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 57,696 people globally in Q1 2023, a 12.9% jump over the Q1 2022 headcount of 51,093 and up 4.5% compared to Q4 2022.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

  • Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue rose 15.1% to $1,434.1 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 18.6%.

  • IC Physical Design and Verification revenue jumped 24.6% to $675.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 14.6%.

  • Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 25.6% to $368.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.7%.

  • Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 0.4% to $1,330.6 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 5.7%.

  • Services revenue increased 17.2% to $142.2 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 16.8%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

  • The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,698.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 12.7% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 12.5%.

  • Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured $530.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 21.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 9.6%.

  • Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 4.3% to $272.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 2.3%.

  • Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,449.9 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2023, a 9.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 16%.

About the EDMD Report
The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

  • Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories
  • Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)
  • Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The information supplied by the ESD Alliance is believed to be accurate and reliable, but the ESD Alliance assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts                                                                               
Paul Cohen
ESD Alliance
A SEMI Technology Community
978-769-2106             

Jack Taylor
Siemens EDA PR
Siemens Digital Industries Software
512-560-7143 

SOURCE SEMI

