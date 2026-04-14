EnKash Upgrades its Tax-Benefit Program to a Multi-Wallet Card to Capture Full Benefit of India's New Tax Reforms

With the biggest meal allowance reform in decades now in effect, EnKash's Tax Benefit Multi-Wallet Card gives Indian employers a direct path to increasing take-home pay — without touching gross salaries.

MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnKash, India's B2B payments platform trusted by 5,000+ enterprises, has updated its Tax Benefit Multi-Wallet Card to fully reflect India's latest income tax reforms, including the largest meal allowance exemption increase in decades.

With recent tax reforms increasing exemptions and expanding the scope of structured benefits, EnKash's enhanced multi-wallet platform enables companies to deliver significantly higher take-home salaries without increasing payroll costs, while maintaining complete compliance with regulatory and tax guidelines.

The upgrade builds on EnKash's existing infrastructure and introduces a more powerful, automated system that aligns employee benefits directly with the updated tax rules. The result is a seamless way for organizations to restructure compensation and unlock tax efficiencies at scale.

Key features of the upgraded Multi-Wallet include:

Multiple Specialized Wallets in a Single Card: Dedicated digital wallets for Food & Meal, Fuel & Conveyance, Gift & Rewards, Telecom & Internet, and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA).

Dedicated digital wallets for Food & Meal, Fuel & Conveyance, Gift & Rewards, Telecom & Internet, and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA). Seamless Compliance: Every transaction is 100% IT Act-compliant, featuring built-in governance that automatically blocks invalid claims and enforces category-level controls.

Every transaction is 100% IT Act-compliant, featuring built-in governance that automatically blocks invalid claims and enforces category-level controls. Real-time Employee Spend Management: Employees can spend directly from wallets via UPI or card at lakhs of merchants across India, eliminating the need for manual reimbursements, receipts, or paper claims.

Employees can spend directly from wallets at lakhs of merchants across India, eliminating the need for manual reimbursements, receipts, or paper claims. Rapid Enterprise Onboarding: The platform plugs directly into existing HRMS and accounting stacks, allowing businesses to be up and running before their next payroll cycle.

"At EnKash, our mission has always been to simplify complex financial workflows for enterprises while adding tangible value to the lives of their employees," said Naveen Bindal, Co-founder of EnKash. "This upgrade to our Multi-Wallet solution is a direct response to the recent IT reforms. We are not just offering a payment tool; we are providing a strategic framework that helps employees maximize their take-home pay through smarter structuring, all while ensuring absolute compliance for the finance and HR teams."

With this upgrade, EnKash is setting a new benchmark for how employee benefits are structured, delivered, and experienced in India. In a system where most benefits remain underutilized, EnKash is turning regulatory change into real financial impact, at scale.

About EnKash

EnKash is India's first full-stack payments and spend management platform, empowering 5,000+ businesses to automate payments, expenses, and employee benefits. Holding PA, PPI, and Bharat Connect (BBPOU) licenses, EnKash offers a unified financial orchestration suite backed by $23M in funding. By partnering with leading banks and networks like NPCI and Visa, EnKash delivers secure, scalable solutions that make enterprise financial operations faster, smarter, and fully compliant.

Website: https://www.enkash.com/

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