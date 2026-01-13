Entering Its 16th Year: Vantage Markets Sets a New Standard for the "Ultimate Trading Machine"

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Vantage Markets, 2025 marked not only the company's 16th year in operation, but also a significant milestone in its brand evolution. Founded in 2009, Vantage has grown from an industry challenger into a globally recognized multi-asset broker offering a comprehensive range of products, including foreign exchange, commodities, indices, equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs).

Entering a new phase of growth, Vantage reaffirms its commitment to the core vision of the "Ultimate Trading Machine," demonstrating this commitment through continued investment in technology, brand development, and responsible business practices, supported by robust performance, strategic partnerships, and a continued focus on social responsibility.

I. Building Trust Through Independent Industry Recognition

In the over-the-counter derivatives market, platform credibility is a critical consideration guiding traders' decisions. Through sustained efforts to strengthen compliance and transparency, Vantage has earned widespread recognition across the industry.

During the 2024-2025 award season, Vantage's progress was reflected across multiple industry benchmarks. At the Professional Trader Awards 2024, the company was honored with the Most Trusted Broker award—an accolade that highlights its focus on fund security, regulatory compliance, and ethical business practices.

At the same time, in the rapidly maturing social trading segment, Vantage has received the Best in Class Award for Copy Trading from ForexBrokers.com for the fifth consecutive year (2021-2025). This achievement demonstrates the company's success in building a resilient copy trading ecosystem—one that lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers while providing experienced traders with a reliable platform to share and scale their strategies.

II. The Ultimate Test Under Challenging Market Conditions

An "Ultimate Trading Machine" must be more than a marketing slogan—it must deliver consistent performance under extreme and volatile market conditions.

During the 2024 U.S. presidential election, when global financial markets experienced heightened turbulence, leading financial portal Investing.com conducted a comprehensive performance stress test on Vantage. The results not only affirmed the resilience of the company's infrastructure but also provided data-driven validation of its claims to stability:

High zero-slippage execution : Under the STP account model, even during periods of severe liquidity strain surrounding the election, Vantage achieved a zero-slippage rate of up to 79%, enabling clients to execute trades with a high degree of price accuracy.

: Under the STP account model, even during periods of severe liquidity strain surrounding the election, Vantage achieved a zero-slippage rate of up to 79%, enabling clients to execute trades with a high degree of price accuracy. Exceptional spread control: Test data showed that Vantage's gold spreads remained consistently within an ultra-tight range of 8-9 points throughout the election period, highlighting effective liquidity management and execution quality.

III. Brand Elevation: From McLaren to Ferrari

In articulating its brand ethos, Vantage has consistently drawn on elite motorsports partnerships to embody the values of speed and precision.

By the end of 2024, Vantage concluded its three-year partnership with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. Racing under some of the world's most extreme conditions, Extreme E reflected the fast-paced and unpredictable nature of financial markets. Through the "Reborn a Trader" campaign, this journey resonated with a global community of traders seeking to push boundaries and pursue continuous improvement.

In 2025, Vantage formally announced its partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking a strategic move to the highest tier of sports marketing. Ferrari's relentless pursuit of speed and unwavering drive for victory align closely with the discipline, precision, and focus required in financial trading. This new alliance is set to further strengthen Vantage's brand presence in the global premium and professional trading market.

IV. Technology for All: Bridging the Gap Between Institutional and Retail Traders

Vantage's technological vision has always focused on eliminating the divide between institutional and retail trading capabilities.

Infrastructure: By deploying server clusters in global financial hubs including New York and London, Vantage utilizes physical proximity to significantly reduce network latency.

By deploying server clusters in global financial hubs including New York and London, Vantage utilizes physical proximity to significantly reduce network latency. Feature Innovation : The introduction of the "Multi-Strategy" function in copy trading allows users to combine different trading strategies within a single framework, diversifying risks and optimizing returns.

: The introduction of the "Multi-Strategy" function in copy trading allows users to combine different trading strategies within a single framework, diversifying risks and optimizing returns. User Reputation: As of January 2025, Vantage had garnered over 5,000 reviews on Trustpilot, maintaining a strong 4-star rating. Users regularly cite system reliability and professional service as key strengths.

V. Business for Good: Strategic Practices in ESG

Long-term corporate value is defined not only by financial performance but also by a commitment to social responsibility. Through the Vantage Foundation, the company has positioned corporate social responsibility (CSR) as a strategic priority, illustrating a strong and timely response in disaster relief efforts:

Fire Relief in Hong Kong: In response to a recent major fire in the SAR, Vantage promptly donated HKD 1 million and supported local relief efforts through coordinated on-site assistance.

In response to a recent major fire in the SAR, Vantage promptly donated HKD 1 million and supported local relief efforts through coordinated on-site assistance. Typhoon Relief in Vietnam: Following a typhoon in the country, Vantage organized volunteer teams to deliver urgently needed supplies to affected communities.

Beyond disaster response, Vantage actively champions global initiatives, from supporting UNESCO's efforts to enhance digital literacy to contributing to UNHCR programs that protect refugees, further establishing itself as a responsible and globally engaged financial brand.

Conclusion

Reflecting on the past fifteen years, Vantage Markets has evolved from an industry participant into a well-established and trusted market leader.

As it enters its sixteenth year and charts its path forward, Vantage's strategic vision remains focused and resolute: to continue refining the technological core of the "Ultimate Trading Machine," drive peak performance through its Ferrari partnership, and fulfill its commitment to responsible finance via the Vantage Foundation.

Vantage Markets - Born to Trade, Reborn to Lead.