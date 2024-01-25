Esaote unveils its new brand identity at 2024 Worldwide Sales & Marketing Meeting, Florence

A new logo and the new "Health with Care" payoff, to convey innovation and technology with empathy

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging, today unveiled its new brand identity at the 2024 Worldwide Sales & Marketing Meeting in Florence. Every year, about 400 managers, sales partners and stakeholders from 100 countries around the world converge at the event to share results, strategies and new technologies.

Franco Fontana - CEO Esaote Group



Together with the extraordinary renewal in all areas – products, infrastructure, business and organisational models – that has occurred in these last few years of constant growth, Esaote has decided to revise its brand identity to align with its vision, mission and core values.

The entire restyling process was undertaken with the aim of creating a more modern logo – an expression of science, innovation and technology – and to use all the elements that comprise the brand identity to put across the sense of care, empathy and sensitivity with which Esaote approaches its everyday work and addresses its target audience, to improve people's well-being.

The new logo maintains the same naming to leverage the company's origins, with new features added: new colours, subtle and minimalistic graphic elements, to express the Company's mission of "Complexity is Simple", and its new payoff of "Health with Care".

"Our idea of care represents the common thread in our research and production processes and is expressed by Esaote's attention to the quality of its products. We constantly think about how to improve the diagnostic experience and how to integrate it into the more complex process of people's health, which goes from prevention to diagnosis and follow-up", says Franco Fontana, Esaote CEO. "Esaote's identity, which has evolved over its 40 years of existence, continues to uphold the company's name, history and values. So much has changed in our evolutionary process, but our spirit has remained the same: as in the early days, our focus is on care and our commitment is to continue to explore new frontiers in science and technology".

As a gateway to promote its new brand identity, Esaote has also completely revamped its website, www.esaote.com. In addition to a transformed information architecture that greatly facilitates access to content, it features a life-centric approach, where people and their relationships are at the core of all processes.

Esaote Group: Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, magnetic resonance, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2023, the Group has 1,250 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in more than 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325872/Franco_Fontana_CEO_Esaote_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2323931/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg