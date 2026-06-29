Espire Hospitality Announces Results for FY 2026 and Q4-FY26

Espire Hospitality Limited is delighted to report its highest-ever annual performance in Revenue, EBITDA and PBT, highlighting outstanding financial results for the FY 2026.

Revenue: ₹14,106 Lakhs

EBITDA: ₹3,190 Lakhs

PBT: ₹1,157 Lakhs

PAT: ₹812 Lakhs

This is a reflection of the strength of the Company's business model and the increasing market recognition of its hospitality brands. The year was characterized by strong demand across leisure, spiritual and business travel segments, enabling the Company to deliver industry-leading operational metrics. These outstanding financial results underscore the Company's continued focus on operational efficiency, revenue management excellence, yield optimization, prudent cost controls and asset-light growth strategies.

The Company continued its growth trajectory during FY 2026, supported by strong demand across its portfolio, disciplined cost management, superior yield optimization and strategic expansion initiatives.

Operational Excellence

Espire Hospitality continued to outperform industry benchmarks during FY 2026:

Average Daily Rate (ADR): ₹10,827 compared to industry average of ₹8,792

₹10,827 compared to industry average of ₹8,792 Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): ₹6,317 compared to industry average of ₹5,745

These metrics demonstrate the Company's ability to command premium pricing, drive RevPAR growth and maximize profitability across its portfolio.

Q4-FY26 Key Highlights

For the Fourth Quarter of FY 2026, the Company has registered a Revenue of ₹4,873 Lakhs, which is a growth of 19% as compared to the same period in FY 2025. During this period, the Company has recorded an EBITDA of ₹1,096 Lakhs, which translates to a growth of 34% as compared to the same period in FY 2025; a PBT of ₹436 Lakhs and a PAT of ₹422 Lakhs during the Quarter. The robust quarterly performance was driven by strong operating fundamentals, continued demand across key destinations and the successful execution of the Company's expansion strategy.

Accelerating Portfolio Expansion

During Q4-FY26, Espire Hospitality added six new properties to its portfolio:

These additions collectively contributed nearly 250 keys to its existing portfolio and further strengthened the Company's presence across high-growth leisure, pilgrimage and business destinations.

Espire Hospitality Limited – the Key Differentiator

Further reinforcing its long-term growth vision, Espire Hospitality has commenced development of an ultra-luxury resort near Vrindavan, one of India's fastest-growing spiritual and leisure tourism destinations. The project, with a planned investment of approximately ₹300 Crores, will be funded through a balanced mix of equity and debt and will be operated by Marriott International under its globally renowned JW Marriott brand. The development is expected to establish a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region and create significant long-term value for stakeholders.

Portfolio Matrix and Growth Roadmap

Espire Hospitality is amongst the few hospitality organizations which operate with a diverse range in their portfolio. This diversified brand architecture enables it to effectively serve multiple customer segments:

As part of its strategic growth roadmap, the Company continues to expand aggressively in the luxury segment with upcoming Uber Luxury resorts near Vrindavan and Mussoorie; and at distinctive destinations under its ZANA Boutique Luxury brand while maintaining a balanced growth portfolio with upcoming hotels under its Country Inn brand.

This multi-brand strategy positions the Company to capture opportunities across diverse demand segments while enhancing revenue resilience and long-term profitability.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Akhil Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Espire Hospitality Limited, said, "FY 2026 has been a landmark year for Espire Hospitality. We have delivered the strongest financial performance in our history, achieving record revenue, EBITDA and profitability while simultaneously strengthening our portfolio and accelerating our expansion agenda. These results reflect the dedication of our teams, the strength of our brands and our unwavering focus on operational excellence and guest satisfaction. More importantly, they validate our long-term strategy of building a diversified hospitality platform that caters to luxury, upscale, midscale, leisure, business and spiritual travel segments. Looking ahead, we remain exceptionally optimistic about our growth prospects."

"Our development pipeline includes new hotels across key destinations such as Bengaluru, Mussoorie, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Udaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Vadodara, Theog, Sohna, Varanasi, Dharamshala and Kasauli, which together will add nearly 1,000 keys to our portfolio. With a clear roadmap to add at least 1,000 keys annually over the next three years, we are already in advanced discussions for over 15 properties across 10 high-potential destinations, representing an opportunity to add more than 1,000 additional keys in the coming year. To capture demand across diverse traveler segments, we are actively pursuing growth in prominent business hubs such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bhopal, Jaipur, Gurugram, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Pune and Noida — targeting the increasing mobility of corporate and business travelers. Simultaneously, we are deepening our presence in spiritual and religious circuits, including Rishikesh, Puri, Varanasi and Haridwar in response to the rising trend of spiritual and experiential tourism. In parallel, we are exploring leisure destinations like Sikkim, Dehradun, Darjeeling, Goa, Ootacamund and Dharamshala — catering to travelers in search of immersive, nature-centric retreats. Our objective is to build one of India's most admired hospitality companies by combining thoughtfully curated destinations, exceptional guest experiences, strong owner partnerships and sustainable value creation. As India's tourism, business travel and spiritual tourism sectors continue to witness unprecedented growth, Espire Hospitality is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and deliver superior long-term returns for all stakeholders."

Outlook

With a strong balance sheet, a rapidly expanding portfolio, an industry-leading operating platform and a robust development pipeline, Espire Hospitality enters FY 2027 with significant momentum. The Company remains focused on scaling its footprint across high-growth markets, strengthening its premium and luxury offerings, enhancing shareholder value and creating memorable guest experiences that define hospitality excellence.

About Espire Hospitality Limited

Espire Hospitality Limited (BSE: 532016) is a distinguished name in the hospitality sector managing a diverse portfolio of 20 hotels and resorts, including the iconic and India's most magnificent luxury retreat 'Six Senses Fort Barwara', the exquisite and multi-award winning opulent boutique brand 'ZANA - Luxury Escapes', and the popular mid-market chain 'Country Inn Hotels and Resorts'. These destinations are meticulously chosen to offer guests unparalleled experiences in adventure, discovery and soulful inspiration.

As one of India's most rapidly expanding hospitality companies, Espire Hospitality Limited is poised for significant expansion, with plans to open 15 new hotels and resorts within the next one year and 25 new hotels and resorts in the subsequent two years. As a key entity of the renowned Espire Group, which operates across Hospitality, IT Solutions, and Education, the Company is well-positioned for sustained growth and innovation.

Discover more at:

- www.espirehospitality.com

- www.zanaresorts.com

- www.countryinn.in

- www.sixsenses.com/en/resorts/fort-barwara

Note: Some figures have been rounded-off for better presentation and readability

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