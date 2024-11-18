DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce an Ethiopia-only limited time offer for Bybit P2P users. From now to Dec. 5, eligible makers and users on Bybit P2P can choose a special rewards track while capturing opportunities in P2P trading.

Registration is required for all three events:

Ethiopia-Exclusive: Bybit Livens up P2P Marketplace with 12,000 USDT in Rewards

1. Merchant-exclusive Event

On Bybit P2P, users may enter the P2P Maker Battle for a share of a 2,000 USDT prize pool. Merchants may get a share of the prize pool by placing a sell ad in the Ethiopian Birr (ETB) on the Bybit P2P marketplace, inviting others to buy USDT.

The prize pool will be divided by the top 10 merchants who trade with the largest number of unique users, and complete a minimum trading volume of 5,000 USDT and minimum number of 50 unique buyers. To qualify, the Merchant must register and submit their UIDs using this form.

2. Cashback Event: Up to 2% for Existing Users

All buyers have a chance at an easy win from another 8,000 USDT prize pool. Existing P2P users may simply trade to reach a minimum of 500 USDT in trading volume to unlock 2% cashback, up to 10 USDT per user.

3. Sharers Get More

Users have another way to access a 2,000 USDT prize pool by using the "share" button to spread the word about their ETB journey on Bybit P2P. The top 10 participants with the highest views will get to tell their stories and take home the rewards. Interested users may use this form to submit their work.

P2P trading is an organic part of the crypto market and an indispensable tool for improving financial inclusion and interconnectivity between community members. Bybit P2P provides a secure and user-friendly peer-to-peer trading solution, enabling users to seamlessly trade among themselves at zero fees.

Bybit offers resources about posting trades on Bybit P2P, and Ethiopian users may visit here for more.

