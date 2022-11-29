Etiometry Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Timely Decision Support for Critical Care with Its Digital and Automated Solution

The Etiometry Platform elevates clinical staff performance and identifies areas requiring urgent attention for better clinical outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and enhanced revenue opportunities.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the US clinical decision support for the critical care industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Etiometry with the 2022 US Clinical Decision Support market for Critical Care Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company offers clinical decision support in critical care through efficient data aggregation, data visualization, analytics, knowledge transfer, and automation. By consolidating data, the Etiometry Platform presents comprehensive clinical data on a single screen and delivers critical information for immediate patient care. It enables risk estimation, efficient communication, and data archives for research and quality improvement.

2022 United States Clinical Decision Support for Critical Care Enabling Technology Leadership Award

The Etiometry Platform consolidates data from several sources, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and bedside monitoring devices, into one view for clinicians to visualize a patient's trends efficiently. The platform enables ICU staff to visualize 12 hours of patient data and understand the trends of the patient's health, as well as scroll back to see as many as two weeks of patient data. This capability helps intensivists, even those starting new shifts, make immediate decisions regarding patient care. The FDA-cleared risk algorithms enable critical care clinicians to assess a patient's deterioration due to inadequate oxygenation and ventilation.

Dr. Bejoy Daniel, a senior industry analyst in Frost & Sullivan's Healthcare & Lifesciences unit, observed, "Etiometry's approach to data aggregation and visualization in the ICU space by providing risk indices is unique. This innovative approach enables hospitals to view changes in a patient at any given moment and observe the trends of the patient's health parameters."

Etiometry's revolutionary tool also automates the assessment of patient eligibility for a protocol, integrates with workflows and existing infrastructure, and ensures efficient data handover between clinical staff. It helps the clinical team understand how the patient is doing at a mere glance and the ICU team can review the case and decide if any care intervention should be performed based on the protocol. By alerting physicians to a patient's risk of a specific deterioration pathway and the physiology of specific clinical conditions, the platform can help ICU staff take the proper steps to correct the patient's negative course and ensure effective bedside patient care. The Etiometry platform's Quality Improvement System captures all the data to measure the compliance and effectiveness of each protocol, along with supporting clinical research.

"By tracking a patient's performance and providing staff with a bird's eye view of the patient's condition and trends, the platform accelerates clinical decision-making and guides staff into taking proper and timely action," added Daniel. For its strong overall performance, Etiometry earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 United States Enabling Technology Leadership Award in clinical decision support for the critical care industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: [email protected]

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is a leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients' care and treatment. The company's technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients' conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has seven FDA clearances, four Health Canada approvals, and CE Marking. With roots in pediatric ICUs, Etiometry's software is utilized in the top pediatric and adult hospitals around the world. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

Contact:

Andrew Young

615-603-1574

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953873/Etiometry_Award.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan