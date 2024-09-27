Expo enhanced by China-ASEAN cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

The 21st China-ASEAN Expo, which is taking place in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, aims to increase consensus, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance China-ASEAN collaboration to an unparalleled level.

The opening ceremony of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. [Photo by Huang Ke] (PRNewsfoto/China Daily)

The expo, which commenced on Tuesday and will run until Saturday, is marked by several new initiatives. Notably, it provides a novel theme focusing on strategic emerging industries, spotlighting cutting-edge advancements and technological breakthroughs in such areas as digital technology, green low-carbon initiatives, new energy and smart connected vehicles.

Moreover, the expo introduces a high-tech product exhibition area tailored for ASEAN countries, a first-time feature that showcases technical progress made in healthcare, information technology, new energy and other key sectors. It aims to support high-tech ASEAN enterprises in expanding their market presence in China and beyond.

The 21st CAEXPO is to include an open day, offering businesses enhanced market visibility and granting the general public a firsthand experience of the concrete outcomes resulting from practical cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

This year's expo boasts an exhibition area spanning nearly 200,000 square meters and has attracted the participation of more than 3,000 companies, with Malaysia taking the spotlight as the "theme country".

Malaysian government officials are set to participate in dialogues with Chinese enterprise CEOs, fostering better understanding of the country's investment policies and aiding the exploration of overseas markets.

At the 21st CAEXPO, the United Arab Emirates has confirmed its participation as a "special partner country", marking a historic moment as it becomes the first Gulf Cooperation Council member to attend.

The UAE has established a national pavilion to display its investment environment, key industries and cooperative projects, promoting direct dialogue and partnerships between enterprises.

Through extensive discussions, they will collaborate on trade, tourism, investment, finance, and technology, jointly develop new areas and partnership frameworks to strengthen the bilateral economic and trade ties.

The expo also features a dedicated China-ASEAN cultural exchange exhibition zone, highlighting examples and collaborative accomplishments in this field.