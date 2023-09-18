Faith leaders of different religions donate blood on PM Modi's 73rd birthday; give messages of unity and integrity

Different faith leaders resonate the voice of 'One Nation, One Blood' during the blood donation camp on PM Modi's birthday

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of the Chancellor of Chandigarh University & Founder of the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), Satnam Singh Sandhu, faith leaders of different religions came together, at Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38, Chandigarh, to donate blood on PM Modi's 73rd birthday. The leaders of different religions — Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi — donated their blood on the occasion and gave a message of unity, integrity and communal harmony. Those who donated blood include IMF Convenor and CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu; Lokesh Muni, founder of the Acharya Muni Mission, Acharya Om Prakash, chief priest of the Sanatan Dharma Mandir, Sector 16, Chandigarh; Bishop Denzel Peoples, Chandigarh Diocese Church of North India (CNI); and Sufi Sant Ghulam Haider Kadri. As many as 150 units of blood were donated by the members of various religious communities.

Chancellor of Chandigarh University & Chandigarh Welfare Trust Founder Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "India's secular fabric is its biggest strength, and interfaith harmony has been a part of India's culture since ancient times. Today's blood donation camp exemplified India's religious harmony in its truest sense as the spiritual leaders of different religious communities and sects came forward and donated blood for the cause of mankind."

"Countrymen have sacrificed their blood for the nation's freedom struggle and to protect its integrity from time to time. Today we have donated blood as a mark of our passionate commitment for the development and progress of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said CWT Founder & Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, while resonating the voice of 'One Nation, One Blood' during the blood donation camp organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) to celebrate the 73rd birthday of PM Modi.

"Even our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has emphasized on blood donation to save lives and enhance social solidarity in the country. I have also donated blood today on his birthday as a mark of my passionate commitment to the nation to make Bharat a developed county in Amrit Kaal, " added Sandhu.

"Every citizen — especially the youth — must come forward to donate blood and save precious human lives of the country," said Satnam Sandhu, adding that the government under PM Modi's leadership launched the annual 15-day blood donation drive, 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav', with an aim to ensure timely blood access to the needy in Amrit Kaal.

Different faith leaders expressed gratitude towards the Chancellor of Chandigarh University & Founder of CWT, Satnam Singh Sandhu, for his selfless service to the people of Chandigarh city and its peripheries. Rising above their caste, religion, and sect, spiritual leaders of different faiths donated blood for the good of humanity and resonated the voice of 'One India, One Blood'.

Acharya Om Prakash, chief priest of Sanatan Dharma Mandir, Sector 16, Chandigarh, expressed gratitude on being a part of this unique noble initiative by the IMF on the birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, "Blood donation is the best way to celebrate PM Modi's 73rd birth, who himself is a Karmayogi and is tirelessly serving all the strata of the society without any discrimination."

He also said that every community irrespective of their religion, sect or caste must donate blood and contribute to saving human lives.

Lokesh Muni, founder of the Acharya Muni Mission, said, "Blood donation is the purest form of service to humanity, and working for humankind is above everything in all religions. People of different communities donated blood today to serve humanity, which is also the ultimate objective of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who taking India to new heights. Through this blood donation camp on PM's birthday every community has shown faith in PM Modi's leadership and will participate in India's journey to become a developed nation during Amrit Kaal."

Meanwhile, Sufi Sant Ghulam Haider Kadri stated that we may come from different religions but our blood is same. "We are united and committed to India's progress under the leadership of PM Modi. He is determined to make India a 'Vishwa Guru', and the harmony among all religions, which he has promoted, will further accelerate his mission," he said.

About Chandigarh Welfare Trust

Chandigarh Welfare Trust is a not-for-profit organization founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu committed to the city and citizens' welfare in Chandigarh. The organization aims to improve the citizens' living experience in Chandigarh and revive the city's historically endorsed model status to serve as a benchmark for other cities in India and those around the world. The organization aims to work together with key city stakeholders and develop pragmatic and sustainable solutions to critical challenges faced by the communities of Chandigarh.

Website address: http://www.chandigarhwelfaretrust.com/

About Indian Minorities Foundation

India Minorities Foundation, a non-government organization, founded by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, is committed to promote patriotism and national pride among minority groups and support to empower individuals and communities. IMF is working to promote a sense of belonging and inclusion. The main objective of IMF is to foster a sense of national pride among minority groups by highlighting their shared history, culture, and contributions to the nation, and by encouraging active participation in civic life.

Website address: http://minorities.foundation/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213364/blood_donation_camp.jpg

SOURCE Chandigarh University