Federation secures prestigious Victorian International Education Award wins

BALLARAT, Australia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federation University Australia is the type of university where students feel seen, supported and set up for success. Their campuses stretch across Victoria - from the welcoming regional communities of Ballarat and Gippsland to Berwick and Melbourne City, set in one of the world's most student-friendly cities[1]. As Australia's leading Co-op university, Federation has embedded paid placements into its courses to give every student real-world experience, connections and confidence before graduating. With smaller class sizes, dedicated international support services, and a welcoming multicultural campus community, every student's uni experience feels personalised from the start.

Hon. John Brumby AO, Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley and Department Secretary Danni Jarrett.

The Premier's Award is the highest recognition for international education in Victoria, and reflects Federation's commitment to ensuring students succeed academically, professionally and personally.

Presented by The Hon. John Brumby AO, Chair of the Victorian International Education Advisory Council and Former Premier of Victoria, the Award recognises Federation University's investment in international student success and strong track record in preparing graduates for globally competitive careers.

The University's nation-leading Co-operative Education Model was also acknowledged with the Excellence in International Student Employability and Career Development Award.

Co-op helps students kickstart their careers by providing real-world work experience and industry connections as part of their study.

In an Australian first, Co-op offers paid placements that count towards a student's qualification without extending the length of their degree.

Importantly Co-op is translating into real-world outcomes, with Federation named number one in Victoria for overall postgraduate employment, and number two in Victoria for overall undergraduate employment – with many international students securing ongoing employment as a result of their Co-op placement.

Since 2013, the Victorian International Education Awards have celebrated the state's most exceptional international students, recent graduates and industry providers.

The awards highlight excellence in leadership and innovation in the international education sector, re-enforcing Victoria's position as a world-class education destination.

Quotes attributable to Federation University Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Duncan Bentley

"At Federation, we strongly believe international students are vital to who we are as a university and as a community."

"These awards affirm our commitment to creating opportunities that ensure international students succeed – both here in Victoria and around the world."

Quotes attributable to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Global, Engagement and Quality, Carolyn Chong

"We are proud to receive this recognition, but the real reward is seeing our students succeed. Every initiative – from Co-op placements to student support – is designed to give students the best possible start in their careers and lives."

