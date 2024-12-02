~ Discover fresh flavors and elevated dining experiences as COMMONS at DLF Avenue celebrates the changing season with a variety of culinary offerings~

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season is upon us and the autumn air brings a refreshing chill, COMMONS at DLF Avenue, "where food is fashion", is ready to delight the senses with a culinary experience to savor. With an exciting lineup of cafés and restaurants refreshing their menus, this unique dining destination offers a range of comforting dishes perfect for the season. From warm soups and hearty roasts to decadent desserts, COMMONS promises to be the ideal haven for food lovers to gather and celebrate the flavors of the season.

Festive feasts meet autumn-winter cuisine at COMMONS, DLF Avenue

Outlets at COMMONS are crafting special menus that capture the essence of the season, artfully blending seasonal ingredients into delightful offerings, such as – hearty stews, warming soups, mouthwatering roasts, and exquisite desserts that evoke the spirit of changing seasons. Whether one prefers cozy cafes or vibrant dining establishments, COMMONS has something to please every palate.

Asian Bites

Warm up with flavours from the East as You Mee, Ping's Café Orient and Vietnom that offer an array of pan-Asian dishes, from sushi to dim sum to ramen and everything in between. Whether in the mood for fragrant pho or crispy baos, these eateries will take people on a culinary journey across the Asian landscape.

Indian Flavours

New entrant Anardana is a fan-favourite with its Indian Fusion delicacies that are sure to wow the patrons. Mahabelly brings the warmth of Kerala to Delhi with its authentic South Indian cuisine, and Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen serves up Himalayan-inspired dishes that are perfect for the upcoming colder months. On the lookout for a 'taste of home', patrons can head to Haldiram's for timeless favourites, or Dhaba for rustic, flavourful North Indian dishes.

Bars and Pubs

For the love of drinks, Bira 91 Taproom, Sitch Skybar and The Beer Café offer refreshing brews perfect for the season. Meanwhile, Saket Social combines global favorites with a quirky twist, making it a must-visit. Flow Brew & Dine stands out as the ideal destination for savoring delicious cuisine paired with zesty craft beers, ensuring an unforgettable wine and dine experience this season.

Global Delights

At COMMONS, a world of global delights awaits culinary enthusiasts. Tablespoon presents an enticing fusion of international flavours, inviting guests to embark on a gastronomic adventure. Laidback Café offers a warm and inviting ambiance, featuring comforting global dishes. Café Delhi Heights adds a contemporary twist to beloved classics, ensuring every meal is a memorable experience. Pot Pot excites the palate with its unique twist on Indian offerings and much more, while Gola Sizzlers delivers a selection of sizzling dishes that are perfect to sate any craving.

Continental Comfort

For lovers of continental cuisine, COMMONS boasts a diverse array of dining options. Perch tempts with its signature light bites expertly paired with fine wines. Both The Big Chill Café and Si Nonna's deliver comfort through delicious pasta, pizza, baked goods, and indulgent desserts, ensuring a delightful and satisfying culinary experience. Whether seeking a casual meal or a special treat, these eateries promise to elevate the dining journey.

Cafés & Sweet Obsessions

Dessert lovers are in for a treat with delectable options at Cinnabon, Frozen Fun, and Candy Kingdom for sweet indulgences. Those craving something cold can enjoy the iconic flavours of Natural's, the creamy delights from Twisting Scoops, Naturals, and Zoet or a creative twist at Cookie 'n' Creme and Kings Kulfi. For a taste of comfort in the changing season, Chai Point and Sibang Bakery are ideal spots for cozy gatherings.

Commenting on this holistic culinary experience at COMMONS, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director at DLF Retail, said, "COMMONS at DLF Avenue is not just a dining destination; it is a vibrant hub where patrons can enjoy a unique, well-rounded experience that encourages connections and celebrations. As we welcome the festive and autumn-winter seasons, we are poised to redefine the eating out experience for all our patrons. We aim to create an atmosphere where every meal becomes a cherished memory, inviting customers to gather, celebrate, and indulge in the artistry of food and beverages alike. We look forward to elevating culinary standards and enriching the true essence of hospitality in our community."

DLF Malls introduced 'COMMONS' at DLF Avenue — a dedicated F&B district featuring a curated selection of popular restaurants, bars, and cafés. Spread over three floors, COMMONS includes themed dining zones and interactive food experiences, "where food is fashion". These innovations have significantly increased foot traffic and improved the overall customer experience at DLF Avenue, positioning COMMONS as the premier destination for dining and social gatherings in Delhi NCR.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570761/COMMONS_DLF_Avenue.jpg