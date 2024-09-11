Fibocom at electronica India: Driving IoT Innovation with "Made in India" Solutions

GREATER NOIDA, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and communication modules, presented at electronica India 2024, one of South Asia's most prestigious trade fairs for the electronics industry. Centering around Fibocom's growing "Made in India" capabilities, the latest suite of Fibocom's products has been showcased to advance connectivity across key industries like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), smart metering, fleet management, and smart retail.

Innovations Driving Industry Transformation

The IoT market in India is seeing rapid growth driven by government initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities. In 2023, the market was valued at $1.2 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.17% from 2024 to 2032 according to the report from IMARC. The adoption of IoT focuses on key verticals like manufacturing, retail, transportation, and energy.

Poised to help bridge the digital divide in India, enabling millions to benefit from reliable internet services, Fibocom's high-end modules like FG360, FG190, and FG170 are showcased with module-embedded solutions for FWA applications like CPE, ODU, and mobile hotspots. The mmWave ODU Explore Version Demo, based on the FG190 and compliant with R17 standards, can achieve Ethernet speeds of 10GE* and supports 8RX on bands n41/n77, while also supporting OpenWrt / RDK-B. This makes it an ideal solution for expanding digital access in underserved regions. The FG160 Hot Spot Solution provides a stable Wi-Fi connection with speeds of AC866 / AX3600 and memory configuration of 256MB DDR + 512MB FLASH, making it highly suitable for mobile scenarios."

Catering to the increasing emphasis on efficient energy management, Fibocom's L610 LTE Cat.1 bis module enables smart metering with real-time data collection and monitoring, facilitating more accurate energy usage analysis and optimization. Additionally, the MC661 provides advanced telematics solutions for fleet operators, improving tracking, logistics, and asset management. With seamless GPS tracking and data analytics, businesses can reduce operational costs and enhance overall fleet performance. Regarding smart retail, from digital kiosks and real-time inventory tracking to more efficient point-of-sale (POS) systems and cloud speakers, Fibocom's smart solutions enhance customer experiences while improving operational agility for retailers.

Commitment to "Made in India"

One of the most notable aspects of Fibocom's participation at electronica India 2024 is the company's emphasis on its "Made in India" capabilities. In alignment with India's national "Make in India" initiative, Fibocom has invested in local manufacturing, significantly enhancing its ability to serve the Indian market with locally-produced wireless communication modules and solutions.

This move not only strengthens its presence in India but offers strategic advantages, such as improved cost-efficiency, faster delivery times, and better access to after-sales support. By producing high-quality IoT modules locally, Fibocom is helping India build a robust, self-reliant supply chain in the IoT sector, contributing to the nation's broader technological and economic goals.

By leveraging its global expertise and local production capabilities, Fibocom is well-positioned to support India's rapid growth in IoT adoption, while contributing to the country's vision of technological self-sufficiency. Welcome to visit and explore more at Fibocom's booth #H10.F61 at electronica India 2024!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429567/LOGO_Logo.jpg