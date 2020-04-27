Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size to Reach USD 10.81 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its heart, field service management is essentially any program intended to keep track of the various components of field operations. Usually, these elements include inventory control, vehicle monitoring, scheduling, company portals, and more. As far as the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS) is concerned, such component management is typically managed through a cloud-based platform that can be accessed from mobile devices while field technicians are on the job.

The global field service management market size was estimated at USD 3.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.81 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 16.9 percent between 2019 and 2026.

Field service management helps companies connect existing systems to new technologies and help in training and development tasks so the customer can focus on their core business. This has provided opportunities for vendors to provide business services across various industries and help them cope with challenges while configuring solutions for field service management.

Trends Influencing The Field Service Management Market Size

The growing demand for mobility-based solutions to enhance field operations, scaling the effort of field technicians with the aid of advanced technology, and the acceptance of cloud-based field service solutions are some of the main factors driving the growth of the FSM market size.

The number of field technicians worldwide working has reached around 20 million and is expected to increase over the forecast period. Field service organizations understand the need to ensure that all resources are used correctly for business purposes and that the assigned tasks are performed effectively by the workers/technicians working in the field. While field service management software implementation will promote streamlined progress monitoring and ensure timely completion of allocated jobs, it primarily drives business development. This, in turn, is expected to increase the field service management market size.

The smartphone and tablet size plays a significant part in the global growth of the FSM market. field service management technologies are also compliant with mobile operating systems of the next decade, further increasing their importance in the competitive landscape.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2B18/field-service-management-market

Field Service Management Market Share Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest field service management market share during the forecast period. This region's growth can be attributed to the continuous developments in IT infrastructure and technology necessary for field service management, the presence of a large number of market vendors, and the wide-ranging adoption of mobility solutions that allow real-time visibility in field operations.

Field Service Management Market Segmentations:

The global field service management market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Field Service Management Market By Component

1. Solution

Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others

2. Services

Implementation & integration

Training & support

Consultancy services

Field Service Management Market By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Field Service Management Market By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Field Service Management Market By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & life sciences

Manufacturing

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Construction

Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global field service management market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current field service management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the field service management industry

SOURCE Valuates Reports