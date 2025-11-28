First Among CEXs: Bybit Alpha Launches Liquidity Farm, Unlocking Access to DeFi Yield

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of the industry's first centralized exchange (CEX) integrated liquidity farm on Bybit Alpha . This groundbreaking feature eliminates traditional DeFi barriers by enabling users to participate in on-chain yield farming directly from their Bybit accounts—no wallet or key setup, and no gas fees required.

The new liquidity farm leverages the Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM) model, allowing eligible Bybit users to become liquidity providers (LPs) and access diversified on-chain yield opportunities with unprecedented ease and efficiency without leaving the CEX.

Locking in DeFi Opportunities on the CEX

"Bybit Alpha's liquidity farm represents a paradigm shift in how users access decentralized finance (DeFi)," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit and Founder of Byreal. "By removing the technical complexity that has traditionally kept mainstream crypto users away from DeFi, we're opening the door for millions to participate in new DeFi yield opportunities."

Key Features and Benefits

Industry-First Integration : The first CEX of its calibre to offer integrated liquidity farming without requiring external wallets or private key management

: The first CEX of its calibre to offer integrated liquidity farming without requiring external wallets or private key management High Yield Potential : Annual percentage yields (APY) potentially ranging from 100% to 600% based on pool incentives and trading activity

: Annual percentage yields (APY) potentially ranging from 100% to 600% based on pool incentives and trading activity Smart Earning Mechanism : Users can stake directly from their Bybit Unified Trading Account (UTA) to provide on-chain liquidity, and earn trading fees proportional to their share of active liquidity

: Users can stake directly from their Bybit Unified Trading Account (UTA) to provide on-chain liquidity, and earn trading fees proportional to their share of active liquidity Unmatched Flexibility : No lock-up periods, users can deposit and withdraw anytime with full control over positions

: No lock-up periods, users can deposit and withdraw anytime with full control over positions Advanced Asset Screening: Users also benefit from Bybit Alpha's rigorous risk controls and early access to high-potential tokens

How It Works

CLMM transforms how LPs earn by letting them allocate their funds within custom price ranges, instead of spreading them thin across all possible prices. Earnings primarily come from trading fees, which are distributed proportionally based on each LP's share of active liquidity at the exact price of each trade. This dynamic earning model rewards strategic positioning and capital efficiency.

Getting started with Bybit Alpha's liquidity farm is simple. Users simply need to choose from available pools supporting USDT, USDC, SOL, or bbSOL from their Bybit UTA to stake and farm. After selecting their price range and capital amount, users can turn their idle assets into passive income generator.

To withdraw, users can redeem positions anytime with options to receive returns in USDT, USDC, SOL, or bbSOL.

Bybit Alpha provides a high level of transparency with real-time position tracking available on the Alpha Assets page, allowing users to closely monitor performance and make informed decisions.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: The first CEX Liquidity Farm: Explore farming and more DeFi opportunities on Bybit Alpha

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

