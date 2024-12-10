FNP unveils enhanced payment experience powered by Comviva's mobiquity ONE Platform

AI-driven platform optimizes payment success rates and simplifies checkout for customers

Seamless integration supports a wide array of payment options, enhancing operational efficiency

NEW DELHI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FNP (Ferns N Petals), India's leading and most preferred gifting platform, in partnership with Comviva, has introduced a next-generation payment experience designed to make transactions faster, simpler, and more secure. Built on Comviva's cutting-edge mobiquity® ONE orchestration platform, the solution integrates seamlessly into FNP's ecosystem, ensuring a smooth and reliable checkout process for customers.

For FNP customers, this means fewer payment failures, more payment choices, and a frictionless experience when selecting the perfect gift. The platform supports multiple payment methods, including UPI, wallets, net banking and cards, catering to the diverse preferences of millions of FNP users.

"At FNP, every innovation we undertake is centered on enhancing the customer experience," said Chirantan Sharma, Head Product Management, FNP. "This new payment platform powered by Comviva has already shown significant improvements in success rates and efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to seamless gifting journeys. We're confident this will add immense value to our customers, ensuring that payments are effortless and secure."

The integration of Comviva's mobiquity® ONE platform brings several advancements to FNP's payment infrastructure such as AI-Driven Smart Routing which helps reduce the transaction failures by optimizing payment routing in real time. It also enhances the overall operational efficiency by lowering costs through intelligent orchestration across payment gateways. The Comviva platform enables a seamless adaptability for customers by supporting diverse payment methods and integrating effortlessly with FNP's systems.

Srinivas Nidugondi, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, FinTech solutions at Comviva, added, "Our partnership with FNP exemplifies how technology can transform not just payments, but the overall customer journey. Our mobiquity® ONE platform is designed to elevate operational efficiency while delivering a delightful and seamless customer experience. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to empowering merchants like FNP to set new standards in digital payments."

About FNP

FNP (Ferns N Petals) is India's leading gifting brand with over 30 years of expertise in crafting memorable experiences. With an extensive portfolio of flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, plants, and gourmet hampers, FNP caters to diverse gifting needs both online at fnp.com and through 400+ retail stores across India and beyond.

As pioneers in omnichannel retail, FNP seamlessly blends digital and in-store experiences, setting benchmarks in quality, innovation, and reliability. Known for timely delivery and customizable offerings, FNP is the trusted choice for millions, shaping the future of gifting through a commitment to excellence and customer-centricity.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

