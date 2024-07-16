BENGALURU, India and VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to share Bitget Token (BGB) was ranked as one of the top 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies by Forbes. In 2024, BGB recorded tremendous growth as a CEX token ranking high in returns along with popular tokens such as Toncoin (TON), Pepe (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF). In January '24, BGB traded around $0.57 surging over $1.43 showing a remarkable increase of 150%. In the last twelve months, BGB increased by over 126% and outperformed 69% of the top 100 crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Forbes Lists Bitget Token (BGB) Among Best-performing Tokens in H1 2024, Alongside TON and PEPE

Launched in July 2021, BGB serves as the fuel within the Bitget ecosystem, offering users a range of benefits and incentives. Along with free withdrawals and trading fees discounts, BGB is used to gain exclusive access for Launchpad & Launchpool along with stake-to-mine benefits on Poolx and more.

"The recent success of BGB can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption, utility within the Bitget ecosystem, and positive market sentiments," says Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bitget. "We believe that the crypto ecosystem should be easy-to-use, secure, and accessible for everyone worldwide. In this quest, BGB plays a vital role for Bitget. We will continue expanding our lineup of products and services, which will integrate BGB providing our users with access to exclusive privileges and offerings," she added.

Bitget Token (BGB) offers exclusive perks to all holders, aiming to share the growth of Bitget's ecosystem with all users. These benefits include spot trading fee discounts, free withdrawal, access to token sales or airdrops and other platform-specific benefits, incentivizing users to hold and use BGB, thereby creating a strong utility-driven ecosystem.

In July, Bitget announced the upgrade of BGB's smart contract address aimed to enhance the utility and potential of BGB. The upgrade is now completed and has paved the way for BGB's use in various dApps, facilitating future listings on more centralized and decentralized exchanges. In addition to this, BGB is also now available on futures trading with upto 50x leverage. BGB can be traded on Bitget's spot and margin markets, used for copy trading, and utilized with trading bots, enhancing the versatility and utility of the token within the Bitget ecosystem. The token has also been listed on other major centralized exchanges like Bitfinex and MEXC.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

